Winning the bidding for Tarik Skubal could require the Toronto Blue Jays to make a commitment close to $45 million per season. Everyone wants the best pitcher in baseball, but it is clear that whoever manages to land Skubal will also pay a high cost, and with the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1 getting closer, Toronto would consume more than half of the payroll flexibility it would have for this offseason.

That would mean that, if the Jays manage to sign Skubal, the team’s other priorities, such as improving the offense, would probably be limited, at least when it comes to making an interesting offer that could attract elite outfielders like Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena, two of the ideal additions for an offense that finished the 2026 season with the fewest runs scored (648) and home runs (152) in the Major Leagues, the franchise’s worst marks in the last 20 years.

Why Could Randy Arozarena Be the Best Option for Toronto?

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, let’s start with the scale of needs. Toronto has had a major offensive problem with its left fielders, to the point of not finding a hitter who is capable of delivering sustained performance, even if his defense is a problem. Given George Springer’s inability to play defense most of the time during the last three years of his contract — he had just 54 plate appearances and posted an incredible 201 wRC+ — Nathan Lukes seemed to be the best option.

Things worked out well enough that the team managed to reach the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Addison Barger’s injury left a void in right field, and Lukes was the ideal player to fill it. He could not make up for Barger’s power, but he provided contact, above-average production, and played elite defense, to the point of standing out among the Gold Glove finalists.

Toronto also had other options, as it brought in Jesus Sanchez this year to strengthen the offense, especially against right-handed pitchers. Unfortunately, Sanchez has been a failure since leaving the Miami Marlins, first when he hit just .199 with the Houston Astros after arriving at the 2025 trade deadline and then finished with -0.2 fWAR during his time with the Jays.

The worst part was that he posted just a 6 wRC+ in his 35 plate appearances against left-handers, and then came his decline in the second half of the season, when he hit a puzzling .188/.296/.290 slash line. Sanchez ended up being designated for assignment by Toronto on September 11 and was then claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 14, with whom he finished the campaign.

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider (36). Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This brings us to Davis Schneider, who has accumulated 552 plate appearances as a left fielder over the last three seasons, accounting for 30% of all plate appearances. Schneider’s versatility has been unquestionable, but that has not been enough for the contribution the Jays need.

For all those reasons, Arozarena stands out as one of the best candidates for left field, especially because of the offensive potential he can offer. Randy finished in the 98th percentile in Batting, the 89th in Base Running, and consolidated three key points of his offense: he continued working on his plate discipline, one of the characteristics in which he stood out the most during his years with the Tampa Bay Rays, and had a major rise in his expected statistics, with the best rankings of his career in xBA (68th percentile, after averaging 15.4 in his previous five seasons) and xSLG (60th percentile, after recording the 46th percentile last year).

Arozarena's Defensive Numbers Raise Concerns

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where have the problems been? Yes, on defense. Arozarena finished 2026 with -2 DRS according to FanGraphs’ records, -26 OAA, and -34 Fielding Run Value, a performance that led him to finish in the 11th percentile or lower across the entire league in Fielding for the fourth consecutive year. But range and his defensive skills for moving around and fielding fly balls have not been his only declining tools, since, after leaving Tampa, his reaction has remained between -0.6 and -0.9 feet, without recovering his best marks of +0.2 and +0.3 during 2020 and 2021, his first two years in MLB. Reaction measures the feet an outfielder covers during the first 1.5 seconds after the ball is hit; therefore, negative values indicate that he is below the MLB average.

Although it seems difficult for Randy to have an improvement that places him among the elite, I would not rule out that he could improve his range. His arm strength was also another critical point, as he finished with 82.1 mph in the worst average of his throws — the league average was 87.4 — the worst mark among the seven left fielders qualified by Statcast with at least 300 throws this year.

Of course, defense is key; offensive value Arozarena is projected to bring to the Jays’ lineup continues to make him one of the main candidates on the market. According to several projection systems, he could be attainable for between $90 and $96 million over four years, a figure slightly lower than the $108 million that Ben Clemens of FanGraphs projects for Suzuki.