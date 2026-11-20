It has been a long time since the Toronto Blue Jays had a left-handed hitter who hit at least 30 home runs in a single season. We would have to go back to 2009, when Adam Lind had a great year by hitting 35 home runs with 114 RBIs and finished with a .305/.370/.562 slash line, 140 wRC+ and 3.3 fWAR, placing himself among the best seasons by a Jays slugger, despite the team finishing in fourth place in the division with a losing record of 75-87.

That season, Lind became part of a small club of six left-handed hitters who have hit at least 30 home runs with Toronto in a single season, including Carlos Delgado (who leads the group with eight seasons), Fred McGriff (3), Shawn Green (2), Brad Fullmer and John Mayberry Sr., who did it on one occasion.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Carlos Delgado. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Delgado’s thunderous wrist power made history by setting the franchise record for most home runs among left-handed hitters with 44 in 1999. That was one of the three seasons in which he surpassed 40 home runs, as he did it the following year with 41 and hit 42 in 2003. With his 42 home runs in 1999, Green has been the only other left-handed Jays hitter to hit at least 40 home runs in a single season.

Who Could Be the Next Left-Handed Hitter to Make a Major Impact for the Blue Jays?

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander (25). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jays fail to sign Brandon Lowe in free agency, the answer to this question should presumably include Anthony Santander, although we should not rule out Addison Barger either, who hit 21 home runs in 2025 before missing practically the entire 2026 season due to a series of injuries that limited him to just 28 plate appearances in nine games.

However, given his recent power before signing a five-year, $92.5 million contract in January 2025, Santander brought the track record and the highest projections of repeating that power that had disappeared from the impact of the Jays’ left-handed hitters over the last 17 seasons.

Santander arrived in Toronto with eight seasons of MLB experience since his debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017 and, in four of them, he had hit at least 20 home runs, with highs of 33 in 2022 and 44 in 2024, his final season with the Orioles before becoming one of Toronto’s priority targets when he reached free agency.

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25). Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During that span between 2022 and 2024, Santander hit 105 home runs, the sixth-highest total in all of the Major Leagues, surpassed only by those who have been the game’s main hitters over the last decade, Aaron Judge (157), Shohei Ohtani (132), Kyle Schwarber (131), Pete Alonso (120) and Matt Olson (117).

Among all of them, Santander stood out as the only switch-hitter. Something that is worth highlighting in his profile is that he has been able to develop consistent power hitting from both sides of the plate. In fact, as a right-handed hitter when facing left-handed pitchers, Santander has produced 43 home runs, which represents a 4.5% HR/PA rate, not far from the 4.9% against right-handed pitchers, with a .767 OPS, higher than the .760 when he bats from the left side.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander (25). Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, and this is what is most concerning, Santander’s power suffered a major regression in the short time he was able to play during his debut with Toronto in 2025. His production was conditioned by a left shoulder injury he suffered in May, when a collision against the outfield wall caused a subluxation that ended up becoming persistent inflammation and kept him out of action for more than three months.

His impact was extremely limited, especially when he batted right-handed against left-handed pitchers, posting just a .188 slugging percentage and a 36.4% strikeout rate, with just 32 wRC+ in 55 plate appearances.

Against right-handed pitchers, his story was also terrible. His OPS barely reached .606, above the .442 he posted against lefties, and he finished with just 70 wRC+ in 166 plate appearances.

Without a doubt, that impact fell well below what was expected of Santander, but the most puzzling point here is that, in reality, it has been the standard for the Jays’ left-handed hitters in these times, who have averaged just 70 wRC+ since 2021, with a poor .221/.287/.313 slash line, .600 OPS and a 0.27 BB/K rate.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger (47). Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, without Santander or Barger — who has produced a terrible .190/.246/.298 slash line and 70 wRC+ against lefties in his career — for most of the time, the Jays’ left-handed hitters finished with 66 wRC+, their worst mark in a single season against left-handed pitchers since 2022, when they posted just 63 wRC+. They also saw their OPS drop from .604 in 2025 to .592.

As long as that story does not change and the lineup continues to show this breakdown, the entire league and, especially, their American League East Division rivals, such as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, who have great strength in their starting rotations and bullpen, will continue to challenge the Jays with left-handed pitchers.