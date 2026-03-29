Blue Jays Set Franchise First with Dramatic Back-to-Back Walk-Off Wins

The Toronto Blue Jays were used to dramatics during their incredible run to the American League pennant and World Series last season.

Turns out they never stopped. The Blue Jays just keep winning games late.

On Saturday, it was Ernie Clement, who has emerged as one of the fan base’s favorite players since last season. In the 11th innings and the game tied, 7-7, Clement came to the plate with two runners on and one out. He singled home Nathan Lukes to win the game, setting off a raucous celebration with his teammates.

THROW YOUR HANDS UP AND SHOUT! #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/24lvOnFbxW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2026

If that sounds familiar, well it’s because that’s who Friday’s opening night game ended — a walk-off. In doing so, the Blue Jays set a new franchise standard for season-opening dramatics.

Blue Jays New Franchise Record

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, this is the first time in franchise history that Toronto has won back-to-back games in walk-off fashion to start the season. Given that this is the Blue Jays’ 50th season in the Majors, it’s fitting.

The walk-off on Friday was a bit more traditional. Kazuma Okamoto singled with two outs to put Clement at the plate, who doubled but couldn’t get Okamoto home. That left it to Andrés Giménez to single home Okamoto for the 3-2 victory.

Per Langs, the last teams to start the season with back-to-back walk-off wins were the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, both of which did it in 2014. So, the Blue Jays were the first team to do this in 12 years.

The Blue Jays also set a new Major League mark in these games, but on the pitcher’s mound. Per Langs, Toronto became the first MLB team since at least 1900 to have a pitcher strike out more than 10 hitters in each of their first two games of a season.

Kevin Gausman set a Blue Jays opening day record with 11 strikeouts on Friday. Dylan Cease bettered him with 12 strikeouts in his team debut on Saturday. That broke a record for most strikeouts in a Blue Jays debut, set by David Price.

It makes one wonder what the Blue Jays might do for a curtain call as they try to sweep the Athletics on Sunday? After the Athletics leave town after Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays get another favorable opponent at Rogers Centre when the Colorado Rockies come to town for a three-game series that starts on Monday.