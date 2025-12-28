Blue Jays Interested in Adding Former Top Prospect Yoan Moncada

The Blue Jays have been linked to several third basemen this offseason, with Alex Bregman sitting atop their wish list. But Toronto isn't putting all its eggs in one basket.

The club has also shown interest in switch-hitting infielder Yoan Moncada, according to Francys Romero, joining the Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox in pursuing the 30-year-old free agent.

The former number-one prospect in baseball played just 84 games last season due to thumb and knee injuries, but his production when healthy caught attention around the league.

Moncada slashed .234/.336/.448 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs across 248 at-bats in Los Angeles. His 117 wRC+ ranked third among Angels regulars who played at least 80 games, trailing only Mike Trout and Taylor Ward. That same mark would have placed seventh on Toronto's roster, slotting between Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Heineman.

The switch-hitter originally signed with Boston for $63 million in 2015, half as a signing bonus and half as a penalty for exceeding international spending limits. He was considered the top prospect in baseball when the White Sox acquired him as the centerpiece return in the Chris Sale trade during December 2016.

His 2019 breakout season saw him hit .315/.367/.548 with 25 homers and 79 RBIs, earning him a five-year, $70 million extension from Chicago.

Injuries have since derailed what looked like an ascending career. Moncada has appeared in just 292 games over the past four seasons and hasn't reached 100 games played since 2022.

The White Sox declined his $25 million option last October, instead paying a $5 million buyout. He signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Angels in February.

The Blue Jays remain in the mix for Alex Bregman as they look to build on their World Series appearance. Moncada represents a different tier of target compared to those marquee names.

How Moncada Fits Toronto's Infield Picture

Third base remains unsettled for the Blue Jays heading into 2026. Ernie Clement finished as a Gold Glove finalist at the position despite hitting .277 with modest power across 452 plate appearances.

Addison Barger showed flashes before struggling in the second half. Neither has established themselves as the long-term answer.

Moncada brings positional versatility that could appeal to Toronto's front office. He's played both second and third base throughout his career, offering flexibility if the Blue Jays make additional roster moves.

His switch-hitting ability provides platoon advantages against pitchers from both sides, though his 2025 splits heavily favored right-handed pitching.

The other three teams in the mix present clearer paths to playing time. Anthony Rendon's expected retirement opens third base in Anaheim. Pittsburgh traded Ke'Bryan Hayes at the deadline and needs a replacement. Chicago is rebuilding and can offer regular at-bats without immediate pressure to contend.

Toronto's situation is more complicated. The Blue Jays acquired Andrés Giménez to play shortstop, which affects how the rest of the infield shakes out.

Bichette is now a free agent after declining Toronto's qualifying offer following his strong 2025 campaign. If Bichette departs, Clement could shift to second base while Moncada handles third.

Durability concerns loom over any potential deal. Moncada hasn't stayed healthy for three consecutive seasons, limiting his value despite decent offensive numbers when available.

Teams will have to weigh his track record of production against the reality that he's been on the field for less than half of possible games since 2022.

Some in the industry view Toronto's reported involvement as a backup plan rather than a primary target. The Blue Jays have also pursued Kyle Tucker and other top free agents, and Moncada would represent a significant step down in projected impact. His market should clarify once higher-profile free agents make their decisions and teams begin settling for secondary options.

Whether Moncada ultimately lands in Toronto depends on how the rest of the Blue Jays' offseason unfolds. If they secure a premium bat elsewhere, the fit becomes questionable given the roster construction.

If they strike out on bigger targets, he could fill a need at a reasonable price point for a team still searching for the right pieces to return to the World Series.

