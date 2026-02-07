Blue Jays Still Have Another Option if They Want to Make One More Splash

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason looking to make some huge moves in order to put themselves in a real spot to contend to get back to the World Series and finish the job.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

After spending a few hundred million to upgrade the pitching staff, the focus turned to offense to make the huge splash, an unfortunately it did not come with Kyle Tucker breaking hearts across Canada by choosing to go the the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After that, it seemed like the winter was largely over for Toronto, until they were surprisingly linked last week to free agent ace Framber Valdez before the Detroit Tigers scooped him up. While all the offensive difference makers are gone, the Blue Jays could still add another arm if they want.

Following the Valdez interest, it seems clear general manager Ross Atkins is open to anything, and if that's the case, perhaps Toronto could still pursue former a Cy Young candidate in the still available veteran Zac Gallen.

Blue Jays Could Be Sneaky Contender to Steal Gallen Away

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The great news on someone like Gallen is that unlike the contract Valdez got with Detroit which is going to pay him nearly $40 million annually, his eventual deal is likely going to be much shorter and much less of a commitment.

Gallen did not have a strong season in 2025, and while there were flashes, ultimately his 4.83 ERA and 13-15 record have clearly scared teams away from handing him the kind of long-term deal Toronto gave Dylan Cease.

The longer this goes with Gallen, the more likely a team no one sees coming -- like the Blue Jays -- is to swoop in with a huge one or two-year deal that makes him sign on the dotted line right away.

Gallen Would Provide Additional Rotation Insurance and Raise Ceiling

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Few in baseball over the last four years have made more starts than Gallen, and even with the down year in 2025 the veteran has a 3.63 ERA and 1.134 WHIP over 126 outings during that period with 743 strikeouts in 734 innings pitched.

As reliable as anyone in the game, Gallen at the minimum could be an insurance arm in the likely event Toronto does not ask a ton out of Trey Yesavage right out of the gate. Clearly, the 30-year-old has some work to do in order to get back to his previous form, but if the Blue Jays can draw it out of him, the reward could be enormous.

A rotation featuring Cease, Shane Bieber, Kevin Gausman and Gallen before Yesavage could be absolutely lethal and leaves open the potential for a six-man staff at any point that's needed. It would be a little bit unconventional, but there's no question Gallen makes this team better.

Should Toronto still be determined to make one more move, few players are out there who could have the kind of impact as Gallen. Over the weekend and in the coming days, it's worth monitoring to see if like they did with Valdez, the Blue Jays could get involved in the final days of the bidding for Gallen.

Recommended Articles