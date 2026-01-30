Blue Jays Star Trey Yesavage Reveals How He Coped with World Series Heartbreak

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered the kind of heartbreaking defeat that takes years, even a full lifetime for some, to get over in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Everyone takes losses differently in professional sports, and every player has to have their own process for how they get through something so devastating as coming up short in the biggest moment of their lives.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

One of the key reasons Toronto was even able to make the run they did was top prospect and rookie sensation Trey Yesavage, who burst onto the scene late in the season and would become one of the youngest players ever to start in the World Series with magical performances in Games 1 and 5.

After coming within two outs of winning his first championship just over a month after his big league debut, Yesavage revealed how he dealt with the loss in an offseason of "just getting away" as he gets geared up for his first full MLB campaign.

Yesavage Rejoins Blue Jays with New Attitude After Quiet Offseason

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"I spent a lot of time out in the woods hunting and just trying to be with myself and kind of disappear a little bit," Yesavage said via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. "The ending was heartbreaking for everybody in that clubhouse because everyone worked so hard for that moment. But we'll be better for it next season."

Beyond just the heartache, Yesavage has also had to gear up for the marathon that is a full MLB season this winter, and he has tried a few different methods to prepare for it.

"I have two weeks of service time plus the playoffs, so I haven't experienced what a full season looks like," he said. "That's what I'm excited for...I'm just playing around with the grip, seeing what feels the most comfortable and seeing how I can most naturally throw my curveball. I have a funky arm angle, so I've just got to play around with it."

Blue Jays Could Exercise Caution with Young Rookie This Year

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Given that Yesavage has never handled the workload of a full MLB season, it would not be shocking to see Toronto have him on a little bit of a pitch count to begin the year. The last thing they need happening is him dealing with an arm injury, and at his young age with a real innings load, this is a risk.

For as much as Blue Jays fans may want to see the beast unleashed, so to speak, they may have to be a little bit patient when it comes to Yesavage early on in the season.

Regardless, it seems like the youngster has a great head on his shoulders and the right kind of mindset needed to be a star pitcher in this league. Clearly, Toronto has a special future ace on its team in Yesavage, and the Blue Jays cannot wait to see what he can do this season.

Recommended Articles