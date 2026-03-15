The Quiet Roster Decision That Could Shape the Blue Jays’ First Month

The Toronto Blue Jays made several moves that reshaped the pitching staff this offseason. The most important decision that may affect the team’s early success may not be one that has taken the spotlight.

The Blue Jays' starting rotation will be Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, Max Scherzer, and the rising young star Trey Yesavage.

The quiet question shaping the first month of play may revolve around how the team is managing Yesavage’s workload and how they continue to do so.

A Rotation Already Facing Challenges

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Toronto’s pitching plans have already been impacted by injuries, and the extent remains largely unknown.

Veteran starter Jose Berrios is projected to begin the season on the injured list, and with the recent news, no one is sure for how long. Berrios is dealing with right elbow inflammation, that was only found because of a World Baseball Classic physical.

Not only did the news force Berrios to withdraw from the tournament, but now he is making a trip to see a specialist, Dr. Keith Meister. This is never good news, but the team is holding its breath, hoping for the best; although the unspoken truth is that Berrios might be facing Tommy John surgery.

Why Yesavage Is the Key

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While veterans like Gausman, Cease and Scherzer provide stability at the top of the rotation, the most important decision may involve Yesavage.

The youthful right-hander left a strong impression at the end of Toronto’s remarkable 2025 season that ultimately led them to the World Series. Yesavage even got to toe the rubber on the ultimate stage.

The Blue Jays have been extremely cautious with his usage during spring training. In fact, the 22-year-old right-hander hasn’t taken the field yet in a spring training match-up.

Given that Yesavage opened 2025 at Single-A and ended pitching in the World Series, it is easy to make the argument that he may need to be managed to make sure his mechanics stay in tune and that he doesn’t overdo it.

While the Blue Jays may not be saying it outright, it is clear they are trying to protect the arm that could be this decade’s ace for Canada. This approach also raises questions, though. The main one being, how often will Toronto allow Yesavage to pitch?

A Possible Workload Strategy

Teams often protect young pitchers by limiting their innings early in the year. Toronto has several options to help Yesavage develop and stay healthy:

shorter outings early on in the season

occasional skipped starts

using a sixth starter at times

leaning more heavily on the bullpen.

Each of these options is certainly doable for the team north of the USA border. They will all allow the Blue Jays to protect Yesavage while also keeping him in the rotation and active on the team.

Why This Quiet Decision Matters

The way Toronto manages Yesavage could shape the entire first month of the season. Assuming the team will carefully balance his development with the demands of the major league schedule, Toronto could set itself up for high-level success early on.

In a competitive division, every single early-season decision matters.

The cautious approach with Yesavage this spring suggests they understand the important role he could play for the team, not just in the short-term but also for the future of the franchise.