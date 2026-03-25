Most Likely Blue Jays Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

It may be weird to say, especially with all the Toronto Blue Jays talent screeching through the minor leagues recently, but there aren't many big-league-ready guys. Of course top prospect Trey Yesavage should begin the season in the major leagues once he returns from injury.

No. 1 LHP Ricky Tiedemann

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After that, there are a few question marks. The guy who may reach the big leagues faster than anyone else is southpaw Ricky Tiedemann. The lefty shoved through his first two professional seasons and worked his way into a singular Triple-A appearance.

The following season, injury limited him to just 17.1 innings before the grim reaper, Tommy John surgery was required. He then missed all of 2025 and was optioned to Triple-A in early March without a spring performance.

The Blue Jays' 2021 third-round selection has a lot of work to do, but can bounce into the big leagues this season. If he begins the year strong, there's precedent for guys in his situation to make the majors early.

The Cincinnati Reds southpaw Brandon Williamson underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of September 2024 and missed all of last season. After an elite spring campaign, he made the Reds roster rotation out of camp.

It won't happen that easily for Tiedemann, unfortunately, but he can skyrocket up to the majors if he starts the season strong, and Toronto needs him. It is worth noting that he experienced elbow soreness around the time he was sent to minor league camp, which was likely the main factor.

No. 2 RHP Gage Stanifer

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All Blue Jays fans saw last season how fast pitching prospects can skyrocket up organizations, with Trey Yesavage as the example. With that precedent, it's not insane to think Gage Stanifer couldn't do the same in 2026.

After all, he did piggyback off Yesavage during many games between Dunedin and Vancouver last season. The problem is, he hasn't produced long-term success yet. His first two professional campaigns were rocky, but he improved to a 2.86 ERA over 110 innings in 2025.

He finished the season with two starts at Double-A New Hampshire and threw three shutout innings with no hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in the spring breakout game. He hasn't been assigned to a minor league team yet, but he'll likely begin the season in New Hampshire.

The main problem with him from last season was the difference in his starter and reliever stats. Over 16 starts he produced a modest 3.78 ERA with 97 strikeouts over 69 innings. As a reliever, mostly in relief of Yesavage, he compiled a 1.32 ERA over 41 innings.

If the 2026 campagin doesn't work as a starter, I wouldn't be surprised to see him switched to the bullpen. But if he gets off to a hot start, Toronto's No. 6 prospect could find himself in a Blue Jays uniform in the near future.

No. 3 OF R. J. Schreck

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It would be boring to display three starting pitchers as the next three ready to go to Toronto, so we can throw R.J. Schreck here, not that he doesn't deserve it. The left-handed hitting outfielder crushed 18 bombs over 99 games last season between Double-A and Triple-A.

Realistically, his production could allow him to skip past the two aforementioned starters into the big leagues, but he has some proving to do still. He's a good power hitter with 17+ homers back-to-back seasons.

He'll steal a few bases here and there, but has produced a league-median batting average throughout his minor league career and a high strikeout rate.

His power is undeniable, and he's made an incredible run as a 2023 ninth-round pick. With an outfield that will consist of some mix of Daulton Varsho, Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, Addison Barger, and Jesús Sánchez, he can break into the big leagues this summer for sure.