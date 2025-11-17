This Blue Jays Prospect Boosted His Stock After Productive Fall In The AFL

The Arizona Fall League provides a great opportunity for prospects to boost their stock heading into the rest of the offseason. One prospect out of the Toronto Blue Jays organization is an example of one of those players who has raised their stock after a productive fall in the desert.

Cutter Coffey, the Blue Jays No. 27 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline enjoyed a very strong 18 game stretch with the Glendale Desert Dogs. In 75 plate appearances, Coffey slashed .328/.427/.406 with an .833 OPS.

The 21-year-old didn't hit any home runs, but he notched five doubles and three stolen bases. The plate discipline was solid, as he walked 11 times to 14 strikeouts. His 13 runs batted in ranked third on the Desert Dogs roster.

Cade Doughty & Cutter Coffey were the biggest #BlueJays standouts during the 2025 AFL season, which ended last night for the GDD.



Doughty: (22 PAs) -- .316/.409/.579, .426 wOBA, 47.1 HH%, 3 BB & 2 K



Coffey: (76 PAs) -- .354/.447/.462, .404 wOBA, 42% HH%, 11 BB & 14 K — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) November 13, 2025

His stretch in the Arizona Fall League is very encouraging for Toronto to see out of one of their prospects ranked in the back end of their top 30 on MLB Pipeline. With a current 2027 estimated time of arrival to the Majors, his time in the desert could have just propelled that to be possibly sooner.

It'll be intriguing to see how this translates to Coffey's next season within the minor league system. The infielder spent the entirety of 2025 in High-A Vancouver, where he recorded a .786 OPS, 11 home runs, and 10 stolen bases.

Coffey struck out 100 times over the course of the 2025 season, while walking 47 times. If he can take the approach he showed in the fall into the 2026 season, he can continue to rise. After spending 121 games in High-A the last two seasons, a season start in Double-A seems likely.

Blue Jays No. 27 prospect Cutter Coffey pours it on!



A bases-clearing double extends the Glendale lead to 9-4 pic.twitter.com/8KKsMD8rbp — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 27, 2025

The competition at the Double-A level should be a great test for Coffey, but after going up against some of the games best prospects in the fall league, he's shown he can hold his own. With a packed infield at the highest level, he'll continue to be able to progress at his own pace.

After coming over in the Danny Jansen trade back in 2024, Coffey has proved to be a very solid prospect to have within the Blue Jays system. He has the ability to rise further up the ranks of Toronto's organization, and this fall has only further solidified that.

With a young third baseman at the highest level in Addison Barger, the Blue Jays can look to use Coffey as another hard-hitting bat at that spot if need be against left-handed pitchers in the future.

After boosting his stock this fall, Coffey has proven that Toronto's infield depth continues to strengthen.

