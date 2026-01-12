What Alex Bregman Signing Means for Blue Jays and Homegrown Hero Bo Bichette
There were only a couple of big bats in the infield this free agency: third baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop Bo Bichette. However, (in case you missed it), Bregman is now off the table as he signed a 5-year $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
So, why does this affect Bichette? Well, for a couple of reasons. 1) The bar has been raised as to what Bichette could be after in terms of both money and length of the deal. 2) There are multiple teams after an infielder, including his own Toronto Blue Jays, as well as a division rival, the Boston Red Sox, meaning this could turn into a massive bidding war.
Bichette made it clear that he is seeking a long-term deal in his first free agency. He wants to control his future, and while it is still unclear what that looks like, the Bregman contract provides some insight into what a top-tier infielder costs.
Bregman, however, is a few years further into his career and has added plenty of hardware to his trophy case as a 2x Silver Slugger Award winner as well as a Gold Glove Award recipient. Bichette hasn't crossed those milestones off of his career checklist, meaning he won't be looking at the same payday that Bregman just received from Chicago.
The Blue Jays ultimately need to focus all attention on retaining their homegrown talent, whose career started with Toronto back in 2016 when they drafted him straight out of high school. The Jays are looking to sign one more bat, and if it is between him and Kyle Tucker, it should be Bichette.
Bichette With the Blue Jays
In 2025, he was on track for a 100+ RBI and 20+ home run season before injuring his knee at the beginning of September, which kept him out of the final month of action. Despite missing the final weeks of the year, he was a significant contributor to their division title win as he led the team in hits (181), doubles (44), RBI (94), and batting average (.311).
MLB Accolades
- AL All-Star: 2021, 2023
- AL Hits Leader: 2021 (191), 2022 (189)
- Blue Jays Rookie of the Year: 2019
- MLB Player of the Week: 2022
- Roberto Clemente Award Nominee: 2022 (for community service)
Franchise Milestones (Blue Jays)
- Fastest player to reach 500 career hits (407 games)
- Second-fastest player to reach 250 career RBI (408 games)
Toronto groomed Bichette and helped develop him into the All-Star level player that he is. Nobody wants to see another ballclub reap the benefits of the work that the Blue Jays put in to help Bichette grow. It is time to put pen to paper and make sure he stays at home.
