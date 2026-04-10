Why the Blue Jays Shouldn't Be Concerned About George Springer's Slow Start

The brutal .184 batting average with 14 strikeouts through a dozen games this season has been concerning for George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays. Over his career, his worst month has been April, but never this bad. Last April, he posted a .286 average on his way to one of the best seasons of his Toronto tenure.

Despite his forgettable stat line, he's still batting leadoff every night, and the Blue Jays haven't budged. He's leading the offensive charge for a team that's failed to meet its extraordinary expectations to begin the year, but Springer isn't worried.

"Everybody wants us to win every game and to play the best that we possibly can every day, and I heartily understand that, right?" Springer said about the team's current standing. "And there's nobody that wants us to win more than the guys in that locker room. So, I know that everyone's going to do everything that we can to make sure we get this thing right and to be where everybody wants to be at the end of the day."

Despite His Slow Start, Springer Has Been Here Before

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Despite hitting below the Mendoza line and leading a team under .500, Springer isn't stressed, and fans shouldn't be either. He's a career .245 hitter in March and April, which is the worst of his career. Virtually every other month, he's posted fewer strikeouts, a higher OPS, and more homers than the opening month of the season.

Sure, he hasn't been great to begin the year, but this is the same guy who hit .309/.399/.560 during his age-35 season last year. He led the team within inches of a World Series title and smashed a game-winning, go-ahead three-run shot in game seven of the ALCS last postseason.

George Springer's 2025 Run Is Proof There’s Nothing To Worry About

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In fact, the Blue Jays are giving away a bobblehead of that moment tonight in honor of Springer's historic homer. If anything, if he embraces the night, it could be a turning point in his season. Regardless, there's nothing to worry about with the veteran.

2026 is the final season of his five-year, $150 million contract he signed before the 2021 season. He's posted a .801 OPS and 122 OPS+ over those six seasons in Toronto. His struggling start is concerning, but have faith that the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter will pull through in the weeks to come.