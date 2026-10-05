One Big Question the Blue Jays Must Answer at Second Base

The Toronto Blue Jays had to make an adjustment from 2025 into 2026. With Bo Bichette leaving the franchise to sign with the New York Mets, the shortstop position became up for grabs and as expected, Andres Gimenez moved to man the position, given his plethora of Gold Glove Awards.

Gimenez's move from second base to shortstop opened second base for Ernie Clement, who had a very impressive 2025 campaign. However, in 132 starts at second base, Clement made nine errors and posted a -2 in defensive runs saved at the position.

Now, after missing the postseason after representing the American League in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays need to make difficult decisions for the betterment of the franchise, even if that's moving the fan-favorite Clement in the process.

General manager Ross Atkins hasn't written Clement off as the starting second baseman for 2027, but he did mention that the 2026 All-Star will need to earn his role as he's done every season to this point.

“It’s not just writing down, ‘OK, we’re covered,’ but he always has [earned it]. When he’s been given an opportunity, he’s run with it. We’re always trying to complement every player the best that we can. Ernie can be an everyday, impactful player. He can also be a player who plays [most] games and plays at a really high level, and because we’re such a good team, he isn’t the guy that’s being pencilled in every day," Akins said.

Could Free Agency Be the Move?

Toronto Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays have been very active in free agency the last few seasons. While they've made both good moves and bad, it keeps them in the game, especially when competing for the AL East division crown.

For Atkins and Toronto, there are a handful of second basemen free agents who are hitting the market after the 2026 World Series. One of the top options that the Blue Jays could realistically land is Gleyber Torres, previously with the Detroit Tigers.

Torres knows what it takes to compete in the AL East, having begun his professional career with the New York Yankees. Torres has played steady defense since leaving New York and has a professional approach at the plate that could help the Blue Jays.

While the signing is hypothetical, adding Torres to play second base full-time allows Clement multiple ways to play in the field as a super utility man. In 2026, Clement played shortstop, third base and left field, making him useful even if Atkins adds a primary second baseman.

Other second basemen hitting the free-agent market are Luis Arraez of the Philadelphia Phillies, Jazz Chisholm of the Yankees, Brandon Lowe of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and former Blue Jay himself, Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

It's either Clement earns his role this offseason and next spring training to be the everyday second baseman, or there will be internal and external competition for the role. Clement is meaningful for this franchise, so whatever the front office decides to do, he'll still be utilized in 2027.