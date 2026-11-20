After coming within one game of winning the 2025 World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays went out and spent roughly $340 million to improve their club. Now, coming off a disappointing 79-win 2026 campaign, the front office and team ownership are even more motivated to take action.

While that has yet to result in any action, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins, the club's braintrust, appear to be involved in talks regarding just about every marquee free agent and key trade candidate.

Toronto is widely known to be in the hunt for top free agent Tarik Skubal, having reportedly met with the two-time Cy Young winner on Tuesday. But lest anyone think that the organization is putting all its eggs in the basket of the biggest name in free agency, rest assured they seem to be in on everyone.

Blue Jays Appear to Have No Shortage of Free Agent Targets

New York Yankees second baseman and current free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As ESPN's Jeff Passan recently reported while naming the Blue Jays among baseball's busiest teams, the club is "exploring every avenue to improve." Those who watched Toronto during the 2026 season will undoubtedly point to their offensive deficiencies. But Shapiro and Atkins also seem to be looking to upgrade the pitching ranks after an injury-marred campaign.

For the Blue Jays, that means a run at Skubal, but also reportedly an interest in secondary options like Freddy Peralta and Michael King. Fans would surely support a reunion with free agent Kevin Gausman, but it's unclear how likely that is. In a relief capacity, Toronto has been linked to a slew of left-handed bullpen arms like A.J. Minter and Alex Vesia.

Then comes the club's attention to the offensive side of the ball, where baseball's lowest run producer in 2026 will be looking anywhere and everywhere to find players who can put runs on the board. With few positions firmly locked in, you can run down any top free-agent list and expect the Blue Jays to be in the mix for most - if not all - of them.

Passan's report linked Toronto to infielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Brandon Lowe, as well as outfielders Seiya Suzuki and incoming Japanese import Teruaki Sato. The club figured prominently in Ketel Marte trade rumors as recently as last week. One of the rumors picking up steam this week has seen the Blue Jays keeping an eye on outfield slugger Randy Arozarena.

In short, Toronto will look under every rock in search of upgrades at the plate.

Fans might cynically chalk this up to more talk on the part of an organization that notoriously fell short in pursuits of the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in recent years. Yet, under ownership of Rogers and with Shapiro and Atkins at the helm, the Blue Jays are clearly major offseason players. Regardless of how successful they ultimately are in their player acquisition pursuits, there's no denying that it's an enviable position to be in.