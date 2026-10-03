One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough 2026 season. They missed the playoffs for the second time in five years, but the expectation was for the Blue Jays to remain a perennial American League contender.

Given the A.L.'s down year, it was even more frustrating that John Schneider's team came up short. However, the Blue Jays will pivot to the offseason as they try to fix last season's issues.

This year's free agent market isn't as stout as previous classes, but there is one free agent who would be a perfect fit in Toronto.

Seiya Suzuki Has to Be a Top Priority

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki fits two needs: an outfield bat and someone who mashes lefties. Last season, Toronto struggled against left-handed pitching.

.229 AVG (29th)

.298 OBP (29th)

.361 SLG (29th)

364 hits (5th-fewest)

41 home runs (5th-fewest)

141 walks (4th-fewest)

The Blue Jays couldn't handle lefties, but Suzuki can. In 2026, the 32-year-old slashed .309/.429/.537 with 42 hits, eight home runs, and 23 RBIs. He's an instant fix to multiple issues that Toronto faced this year.

George Springer is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's highly unlikely he will re-sign with the Blue Jays. His potential departure would leave a gaping hole at designated hitter. Suzuki can fill that role or play a corner outfield position.

If Toronto wanted, they could fill the outfield spots internally with Brett Bateman, Nathan Lukes, and Addison Barger. However, the Blue Jays' offensive struggles were too loud to ignore. General manager Ross Atkins was aggressive last offseason, and he'll likely keep the same mindset this year.

"Offensively, we never gained any momentum. We never put the ball in the seats," Atkins said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "We're not walking, we're not getting on base nearly enough. When that happens, you're relying on line drives in gaps. The contact just wasn't enough."

Suzuki is an obvious pairing with Toronto. He's spent all five seasons with the Cubs, but he'll likely seek a lucrative deal that the Blue Jays can hopefully offer. He's hit 20+ home runs four consecutive years and can get on base consistently.

Suzuki posted high strikeout numbers last season, but most power hitters struggle with swing-and-miss. If Atkins signs Suzuki, it would be a massive win for the lineup. Suzuki, Kazuma Okamoto, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be a lethal combination in the middle of the batting order.