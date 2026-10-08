One Free Agent Blue Jays Boss Might Target to Improve on Already Elite Bullpen

There's been a lot of talk about what the Toronto Blue Jays need this offseason to avoid the embarrassment that was 2026. They went from World Series contenders to a sub-.500 team in one season.

The main focus has to be on the offense, which finished last in nearly every major stat category, including runs scored, RBI, and home runs. They'll definitely need to add a proven bat, one or two, and if there is one thing to know about general manager Ross Atkins, it is that he will be aggressive.

Taking all that into consideration, there was one piece of this team that was one of the best in baseball this year, specifically in the second half: the bullpen. But if the front office learned anything this year, it was that there can never be too much pitching.

Toronto's breakout star this season has to be Louis Varland:

78 IP

35 Saves

1.25 ERA (1.83 FIP)

31.6% K% (96th percentile)

7.5% BB%

29.4% Whiff% (79th percentile)

36.6% Chase% (97th percentile) pic.twitter.com/HnAi1cYU3e — SleeperBlueJays (@SleeperBlueJays) October 4, 2026

The relief staff was absolutely stacked with maybe the top setup man and closer duo between Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland, while also housing a workhorse lefty in Mason Fluharty to complement Spencer Miles.

These four all finished the year inside pitching coach Pete Walker and skipper John Schneider's circle of trust. Still, it doesn't hurt to add another high-leverage veteran to the staff, and Steven Okert is about to become an unrestricted free agent, someone who would fit right in with the Blue Jays.

What There Is to Like About Okert

Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch against the White Sox. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few things come to mind about what makes Okert's season with the Astros eye-catching: he posted a 2.13 ERA in 68 games while holding hitters to a sub-.200 average.200 average. Okert doesn't walk many, and he limits the long ball (only seven home runs).

It is also apparent that he was able to be trusted when it counts, which is highlighted by 21 holds. For context, the only player with more for Toronto this year was Rogers (33).

Then there is the fact that Okert likely won't cost much, and the return could be astronomical, as the Astros only paid him just over $2 million this year.

It seems likely the bullpen will be young for the Blue Jays in 2027, as guys like Brendan Cellucci and Ricky Tiedemann should be excellent in low-leverage situations. So, another pitcher with a decade of experience in the majors would be beneficial.

Ultimately, the biggest concern this offseason will be, without a doubt, finding players who can score runs. But Atkins won't risk any holes going into their redemption runs, and Okert would be a low-risk, high-reward move.