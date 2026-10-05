The Case for the Toronto Blue Jays Being Aggressive This Offseason

After falling inches short of a World Series ring in 2025, the Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins was extremely aggressive in the offseason as he was able to acquire Dylan Cease, Spencer Miles, Tyler Rogers, and Kazuma Okamoto in a short span of time.

But the Blue Jays fell far short in their quest for redemption, finishing last in the AL East and below .500, and missing the playoffs altogether. So, why would Atkins once again be driven to make big changes this time around?

Well, a few things should be considered here as the front office decides how to approach the coming months as they most certainly can be right back in the playoffs in 2027.

$100+ million is coming off the books The bullpen is one of the best in the game The starting rotation is solid once healthy Position players have some very promising rookies

So, to patch the holes in the roster, they need to add an elite bat or two and add depth to the bottom of the rotation. Toronto will have the money to spend with the departure of many free agents, and they will then, once again, be able to compete with the best of them.

Biggest Contracts That Will No Longer Be A Concern

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a solo home run against the Mariners. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first, and maybe most important, man who could be hanging up his cleats for good is designated hitter George Springer. Springer was a key piece of this team, but it did cost them, as he was owed $25 million in 2026.

Then, there is fan favorite Kevin Gausman, who was dealt at the trade deadline and who was also paid more than $20 million in 2026. There is an incentive to bring him back to the Jays next year, but it would be on a shorter contract, and for much less.

Both Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber are in the same boat as Gausman, except they finished the year in Toronto, but the two had a combined salary of $28 million, and if one or the other (or both) decides to return, it won't be at the same value.

There is money to spend, and the Jays are in desperate need of a bat. Hopefully, Atkins is going to take a serious look at Seiya Suzuki as their new DH.

New and Improved Pitching Staff

There isn't enough time on the day or space on the page to explain how elite the high-leverage guys in the bullpen were this year. They have the superb duo of setup man and closer between Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland, while also having Spencer Miles, who seemingly can do anything, to complement a very solid lefty, Mason Fluharty.

That, combined with more than promising stuff from Brendan Cellucci, Ricky Tiedemann, and Chad Dallas, should make them pretty impossible to score runs on.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches to the Orioles. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, there is Dylan Cease, who was in the running for the AL Cy Young until a fatigued shoulder made it impossible to keep up with Cam Schlittler. When the rotation is healthy, which it should be by Opening Day, the team will have Trey Yesavage and Jose Soriano as the No.2 and No.3 men, as well as Cody Ponce, who is set to go after Comeback Player of the Year.

So, with some less costly veterans at the tail end they will be more than set in 2027.

Young, Up-and-Coming Talent

The position players have the depth that they need if there is a leader to take control of the hitting order, which is highlighted by both Brett Bateman and Kazuma Okamoto.

Okamoto was most of the offense this year as nobody was close to him in production, so with a slugger joining the team as well as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting back on track, the team's problems with scoring runs will seemingly disappear.

Brett Bateman hits a double off the first Major League pitch he sees! pic.twitter.com/niUcTyweMJ — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2026

Then, there is Bateman, who arguably established himself as the team's leadoff man after performing as well as he has since making his debut in the majors after the trade deadline. The Blue Jays did a phenomenal job in dealing for him, and they do not want to waste that.

The comeback story will be even bigger if Atkins can once again be aggressive. If the 26-man roster is improved in these areas, they will once again be in the running for the AL Pennant.