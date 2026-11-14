Reasons Why Blue Jays Top Free Agent Acquisition Has to Be Seiya Suzuki

If we have come to learn anything about the Toronto Blue Jays boss, Ross Atkins, it is that he is willing to be aggressive and, more importantly, spend some money when it comes to signing free agents. Atkins will be out to improve the Jays' roster, and that starts with adding proven offensive threats.

Toronto went from first to worst in the division, led by the poorest all-around offensive campaign in baseball. So, it seems clear where Atkins will be focusing a good portion of the team's funds, and with $100+ million coming off the books, he has room to work with.

That said, the Jays seem to have already checked in on a multitude of free agents since November began. However, the one that needs to be priority No.1 is Seiya Suzuki, who not only provides a much-needed spark to the position players but also an elite glove in the outfield.

Time and time again, there were players suiting up in the field who had little to no experience, like Charles McAdoo and Sean Keys, at the position simply because manager John Schneider had no options defensively.

Seiya Suzuki reaches the 20-HR mark for a 4th straight season! pic.twitter.com/eiXhHi5BsJ — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2026

It is also important to take into consideration that the club did not pick up the option on Myles Straw. Now, that doesn't mean he won't be coming back, as Straw has been vocal about his desire to stay in Toronto, but it isn't something they can bank on right now.

Then, one can't forget that George Springer might have walked off the field for the last time in his lucrative career, and even if he chooses to return to both the game and the Blue Jays, he can't be counted on as the Springer he was in his prime.

Suzuki would basically step into the role that Springer filled so gracefully over the last few years as an option in the outfield and as the designated hitter. He would immediately bolster the team. Atkins has to make this one happen.

What Else Needs To Happen for the Jays This Offseason

Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Springer could not be the only veteran that the Jays lose in the clubhouse, as long-time fan favorite Kevin Gausman was dealt away at the deadline, and Max Scherzer just finished up a one-year deal.

Taking that into consideration, as well as the fact that Shane Bieber also just finished up a short-term deal, they will have to acquire at least one more starter for the rotation, and apparently they have plans to meet with 2x Cy Young lefty, Tarik Skubal.

If somehow, someway the Jays can pull off an acquisition of both Skubal and Suzuki, there is truly no telling how far this team will go next time around. But one thing is for certain: they will not be watching the playoffs from their couches again.