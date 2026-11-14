Predicting Rest of Blue Jays Offseason if They Acquire Tarik Skubal This Winter

If we have learned anything about the Toronto Blue Jays boss, Ross Atkins, it is that he is willing to be aggressive in the offseason and, more importantly, spend some money. Atkins wants to do whatever he can to improve their roster, and fans should expect nothing less this time around.

The Jays had a disappointing campaign in 2026 to say the least, as they went from first to worst in the AL East despite having one of the best starting pitchers and closers in baseball. It was the offense that was largely at fault, and that will be the primary focus in the coming months.

However, Atkins will have to add depth to the starting rotation as Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer are all not currently with the team. Those three departing, combined with Jose Berrios starting the year on the injured list, means they need reinforcements, and if that answer is Tarik Skubal, so be it. Per multiple reports the Blue Jays are expected to meet with Skubal.

The left-handed ace is arguably the top available free agent right now, and if somehow, someway he is suiting up as a Blue Jay next time around, they will have the most elite one-two punch in the game with Skubal and Dylan Cease.

Skubal is not going to come cheap, so that will change plans up somewhat, but honestly, not much with $100+ million that came off the books. If that deal gets inked, then Atkins will immediately turn focus to a proven bat, maybe two.

What the Priorities Would Then Be Post-Skubal Deal

Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning of their NLCS game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first area of concern has to be with replacing George Springer, who hasn't formally announced his retirement, but if he decides to return to the game and then rejoin the Blue Jays, he cannot be their offensive answer.

That being said, the player who immediately comes to mind is Seiya Suzuki, who not only provides desperately needed slugging in the lineup, but also gives the team's skipper options defensively, as Suzuki is more than impressive with his glove in the outfield.

There is also plenty of reason to believe that Atkins could be looking to upgrade at second base after the demise that Ernie Clement had in the second half of the season as a near-guaranteed out in the thick of a playoff race.

So, they could either look to veteran Brandon Lowe, who has hit 30+ home runs in each of his last two seasons and is now a free agent, or there are whispers that the Jays have checked in on Ketel Marte and what it might cost to make a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It won't matter who Atkins signs to the pitching staff if he doesn't make great improvements with the position players, as they were one of the worst all-around offenses in the game in 2026. The idea of signing Skubal is pleasing, but it can't, and won't, be the only major move made.