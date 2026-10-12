Blue Jays Could Add Starting Rotation Depth With Cost-Effective Veteran

In the coming months the Toronto Blue Jays need to be aggressive to avoid the same embarrassment that the team had in 2026, as they went from one-out away to win the World Series to last place in the division.

There is a lot that needs to be addressed, and the main focus definitely needs to be upgrading second base and replacing George Springer, as he is likely to retire.

However, the Jays will need to add depth to the starting rotation, because as it stands, the rotation will be without Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer. But it is also important to note that Kevin Gausman is no longer on the roster.

So, as long as Cody Ponce is healthy when Opening Day comes around, they will be running a four-man rotation as is:

Dylan Cease Trey Yesavage Jose Soriano Cody Ponce

Eventually, the team will welcome back Jose Berrios, but it has been a rough go of things in terms of his health, so banking on him to immediately make an impact when he does return would be a mistake.

Ultimately, there is one 33-year-old who makes more sense to pursue than Gausman, as he won't cost near the price as what Gausy did, and finished the year with a better stat line: Erick Fedde of the Chicago White Sox,

What There Is to Like About Fredde

White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Tigers. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the team is going to need at least one proven bat who can score runs, but ignoring the lack of arms on the staff, specifically starters, would ruin this year before it even gets going, and Fredde can be an excellent No. 5 guy.

Fedde finished 2026 with a 3.83 ERA, but what was even more impressive is how he did down the stretch when his team was in the thick of the divisional race with the Cleveland Guardians as he posted a 1.44 ERA over his final 31.1 innings.

Then, in the postseason, he was entrusted with the ball in two different playoff games where he finished with a 3.18 ERA, holding hitters to a .157 average to complement a 0.71 WHIP. This sure passes the eye test, and even better, Spotrac has him projected to make $8 million in 2027.

One thing is for certain: the Blue Jays' boss needs to add some reinforcements to the pitching staff. It might not be his first priority, but it definitely has to be addressed, and Fedde could be a really nice option for the tail end of the rotation.