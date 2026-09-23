Sean Keys Minor League Season Puts Him in Way Too Early Rookie of the Year Talks

The minor league season for 2026 has officially come to a close, and it is time for individual accolades to be handed out to honor the success that every player has had this year, which is exactly what Baseball America (subscription required) does at the end of each season.

When the final week of the major league season comes around that signifies the end of each team's farm system, and the site makes sure to name a Minor League Player of the Year for each ballclub, and the Toronto Blue Jays are honoring Sean Keys as this year's recipient.

Keys split his time in the minors between both Double-A and Triple-A, but was even better against the tougher pitching in the highest league. However, his combined stats between the two are what earned him this accolade.

In 100 games in the minors, Keys really showed off the power in his bat and his ability to get on base, which is why it is nowhere near surprising that the Blue Jays recalled him for his major league debut.

.294/.417/.602

1.019 OPS

28 Home Runs

80 RBI

60 Drawn Walks

20 Doubles

3 Triples

105 Hits

Seeing how well Keys has handled the challenge between both Triple-A and the majors, it is hard not to get giddy about his future, and there is a clear reason as to why he will be in AL Rookie of the Year conversations next season; he can mash the baseball.

Keys’ in Toronto Since Latest Call-Up

Blue Jays designated hitter Sean Keys (20) celebrates hitting a three-run home run against the Mets. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no secret that Toronto's offense has been in desperate need of some life and some power, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been mostly nonexistent this season. Well, Keys provides a spark of life to the lineup, and fans should see a lot of him in the final week of the season, as Vladdy is battling an injury as well as the fact that there is absolutely nothing to lose.

Looking at a sub-.200 batting average with the Jays this year, it is easy to think that this is way out of line, but it is how he has done since rejoining the club after he was sent back to the Bisons to learn how to handle the breaking ball.

Keys has been back with the Blue Jays for the entire month of September, during which he is hitting three points shy of .270 while slugging at .533. Again, this team is missing power, unless it's Kazuma Okamoto.

Blue Jays designated hitter Sean Keys (20) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Mariners. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, Keys is a first baseman, and while Vladdy is having a down year, he isn't going anywhere, which is why the young prospect has been constantly seen taking reps out in left field. The Blue Jays are desperate to find a way to get his bat in the lineup.

Also, take into consideration that George Springer will become a free agent at the end of 2026, which leaves the designated hitter position wide open, a spot that Keys would very willingly step into.

If there is one thing the Blue Jays have learned this season is that offense does win games, and if someone can hit, there is a place for them. Well, Keys can sure do that.