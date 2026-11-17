The recovery process and his return to the mound were aspects that should not be overlooked when analyzing A.J. Minter’s 2026 season, as he has recently attracted the interest of several teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Kansas City Royals, according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network.

Minter returned after undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his left hip labrum in 2024, but a left lat strain limited him to throwing just 11 innings in 13 appearances with the New York Mets last year. His last outing of the season came on April 26, a relief appearance in which he faced two batters and recorded a strikeout to contribute to the 2-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Therefore, his 48 appearances this season, 23 with the Mets and 25 after joining the Minnesota Twins bullpen at the trade deadline, come fairly close to the 52 he had accumulated between 2024 and 2025.

This is not to say that some of the inconsistencies that remained latent throughout Minter’s season are justifiable, such as his fastball velocity dropping from 91.8 to 90.6 mph (-1.2 mph) and the fact that his 4.08 xFIP was the worst of his career among the five seasons in which he accumulated at least 45 innings. However, if Minter stays healthy, I do not doubt that he can still be an impact pitcher as a short reliever in high-pressure situations, where his experience and consistency could still make a difference.

The keys Toronto should analyze before making Minter an offer

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, there is no debate that it has been a long time since we saw Minter’s most consistent version, which dates back to his time with the Atlanta Braves, especially between 2021 and 2023, when he was between 27 and 29 years old, and recorded 4.7 fWAR over that three-season span and was a key piece of the bullpen in contributing to the Braves’ 2021 World Series title. Over that span, Minter recorded a 2.55 FIP, with a 136 ERA+ and a 4.16 SO/BB rate in 206 appearances. His control was never elite, but he managed to induce ground balls, control BABIP, and avoid high home run rates.

If we take the last three seasons as a reference, Minter still stands out with the fifth-best ERA (2.47) and just a .236 BABIP allowed among left-handed relief pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched, a greater impact in terms of performance compared to Mason Fluharty (3.89) and Brendon Little (3.92), the left-handers who have had the most work in the Jays’ bullpen.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider speaks with pitcher Mason Fluharty. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the present-day Minter has gone through many difficulties controlling the opposition, as he did when he was healthy and at the best points of his career. Although he recorded a 5.13 SO/BB rate, the best since his 6.27 mark in 2022, Minter found it difficult to sustain consistency over long stretches, especially after beginning the year by allowing just one earned run in his first 17 relief appearances (from his debut on May 26 through July 3) with the Mets.

It was a solo home run at Citi Field by his former teammate, Braves first baseman Matt Olson. Minter recorded an ERA of just 0.53 during that span, with 14 strikeouts, one walk, and 10 hits allowed against his 62 opponents.

That initial performance quickly put him on the radar of several teams as the trade deadline approached, and New York’s collapse fueled the idea of trading him to the Twins, who needed to improve their bullpen. After the initial streak, Minter made six relief appearances with the Mets and then 25 after arriving in Minnesota, combining for a 3.77 ERA, with 10 holds and one save in four opportunities, while his FIP soared to 5.23.

Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter (33). Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter struggled with his control, seeing his walk rate increase from 0.78 in New York to 2.38 in Minnesota, with an explosion in his HR/FB rate from 11.4% to 16.1% that ended up raising the biggest doubts about his role as a stabilizer in the bullpen.

However, although the decline was evident when Minter moved to Minnesota, what is most concerning is that, overall, he considerably reduced his ability to strike out hitters, finishing with a 22.0% K rate, the worst mark of his career, with a significant increase in his xSLG allowed, which went from .364 in 2024, when he faced 134 batters, to .427 against 186 opponents this season.

New York Mets pitcher A.J. Minter (33). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter will turn 34 in September 2027 and, as pitchers get older, it is difficult to expect their strikeout abilities to increase, so there is a high risk that some of these difficulties could end up having a greater negative impact. If Minter improves his control, he could reduce the risk in many of his most pressing situations, but hitters have just recorded an increase of 8.1 percentage points in contact against his pitches outside the zone and 6.8 points when attacking his pitches in the zone.

For Minter, it won't only be a battle to stay in the zone more and reduce walks, since he needs to readjust his pitch mix to recover the advantage he used to have when he could own the corners and induce hitters to chase his pitches. Since recording a +16 Shadow Run Value in 2022, that impact has declined every year until finishing at +4 this year, making him more vulnerable in the zone and less likely to surprise hitters.