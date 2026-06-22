Since Promotion Sean Keys Making It Impossible for Blue Jays to Ignore Him

There is something that the Toronto Blue Jays are not in short supply of right now: left-handed bats. However, their infielder prospect Sean Keys is sure making it hard for management not to give him the nod for his major league debut.

The answer to how Keys would fit into the lineup is a messy one, and a reason that being a manager isn't for the weak of heart. But the power he is showing since his last promotion, which now has him playing for Triple-A Buffalo, is impossible to glance over.

Keys has only been playing with the Bisons since he jumped up on June 5, but he is seemingly getting better and better with the tougher competition, and that is highlighted in the Bisons' 4-2 victory on Saturday evening.

SEAN KEYS FOR THE WIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/7bOlF2Q3ix — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 21, 2026

The Bisons were pitted up against the Charlotte Knights who were 41-32 going into their matchup, and had control of the game up until the bottom of the ninth inning where the game was tied at two a piece.

Leadoff man Carlos Mendoza started it off with a single, but that was followed by back-to-back outs. So, Keys was up, and the last hope for the Bisons to avoid extra innings, and he delivered.

The 23-year-old didn't just walk it off; he did it dramatically with a 412-foot bomb with a pitcher's count on him, and two outs on the board. His fourth homer in six games.

Keys Since Joining Buffalo

Blue Jays first baseman prospect Sean Keys (89) singles against the Minnesota Twins during spring training | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It wasn't shocking that Keys received his promotion after slashing 285/.411/.581 in Double-A, but nobody could have guessed that he would be doing this well in Triple-A, and even though it is a smaller sample size, it is hard to discredit him and the three homers that came in back-to-back-to-back games.

After Saturday night's victory, Keys has played in 14 games, 14 hits, and has improved his slash line in every aspect as he has grown his OPS to 1.102 compared to a .993 with New Hampshire. He is hitting nearly .300 while slugging a monstrous .681. Incredible.

Originally, it was pretty easy to assume that his call-up wasn't going to happen this year, but as the Jays still have some stagnant offense, and Keys is nothing but right now it is less clear as to when his opportunity will come.

For now, Keys just has to keep his head down and keep grinding. If he continues on the way he is, it won't be long before he is in Toronto, no matter which way he hits.