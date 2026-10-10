The First Move the Blue Jays Front Office Must Make This Offseason

It was a dissatisfying season for the Toronto Blue Jays, to say the least, as they went from being an out away from winning the World Series in 2025 to finishing last in the AL East and missing the playoffs entirely in 2026.

There is no sugarcoating what happened this season. Ultimately, the offense completely let down the pitching staff, as they finished last in runs scored, home runs, and RBIs, while finishing near the bottom in almost every major stat category.

Now, if there is one thing everyone has learned about the Jays' president of baseball operations, Ross Atkins, it is that he is willing to be aggressive to make his team better, which is demonstrated by his acquisitions after the Fall Classic came to an end in 2025.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. underwent successful laser vision correction surgery pic.twitter.com/rf9Jw5AVDD — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 10, 2026

Atkins signed ace Dylan Cease to a long-term deal, slugger Kazuma Okamoto, setup man Tyler Rogers, and Spencer Miles, who blew every expectation of him completely out of the water. He bolstered the pitching staff, and now it is time to do the same with the position players.

The disappointment that the bats brought is truly hard to put into words, which is compounded by a career-worst season for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, he just underwent corrective lasix eye surgery, so hopefully that takes care of the problem.

But the team will likely need a new designated hitter, an upgrade at second base, and maybe some depth in the outfield, and the first move Atkins makes has to be upgrading the hitting order.

Why the DH, 2B, and OF Are the Ones on the Chopping Block

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) makes a heart shape with his hands to salute the fans after possible last game. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first: the DH. George Springer has been over the DH over his last six years, but the veteran might have hung up his bat for the last time of his lucrative career. Springer's body is not cooperating with him, and even if he does decide to return to the game, then Toronto, it needs to be in a much smaller role.

The Jays need to be aggressive and add someone who can score runs, and Seiya Suzuki might be a good option for both an additional man for the outfield as well as the team's designated hitter. He has been a vital piece to the Chicago Cubs' success, and Atkins should have him on his list.

Lastly, Ernie Clement went from a first-time All-Star to a near-guaranteed out in the second half of the season, posting a .488 OPS in August and an even worse .386 in September. His drop-off was incomprehensible, but with Brandon Lowe now available, it should be quite difficult not to consider signing him, as he collected 35 home runs and 96 RBIs this year.

Free agency isn't technically here yet, as the period won't start until the final out of the World Series. However, the planning has begun for the front office, and they need a proven weapon, maybe two.