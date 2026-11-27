The Toronto Blue Jays' boss, Ross Atkins, is known for making high-upside acquisitions this time of year. With the primary focus on offense, everyone has been on the edge of their seats, waiting for something, anything, to happen.

Well, Atkins started things off with a little bit of depth to the starting rotation as he inked a deal with Japanese star Kaima Taira, but, again, with the impending lockout and the inability to put runs up on the board, the Blue Jays needed to add someone with proven ability to score.

That said, Jeff Passan announced that Toronto has reached a deal with utility man Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had a down year in 2026 with the New York Yankees, but in his seven years of service, he has slashed a .245/.315/.444 and accumulated a 14.3 WAR.

Infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year, $20 million contract with a player option, a source told ESPN. Chisholm gets a $6 million signing bonus, $12.5 million salary and has option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2026

Passan reported that it is a one-year deal worth $20 million, but it also includes a player option at the end of 2027. However, if he declines that option, it turns into a club option. So, Atkins is betting on a big year for Chisholm, but isn't taking too large a gamble with this one.

One piece of Chisholm's game that is vastly important is his defensive versatility, as the Blue Jays are also in desperate need of outfield depth, a position the primary second baseman said he is willing to play.

What To Like and Dislike About Chisholm

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) singles in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once Chisholm Jr. joined the Yankees post-trade deadline in 2024, he went off boasting an OPS of .825, highlighted by a .500 slugging percentage; that is the aspect that is missing from the Blue Jays lineup - extra-base hits.

With New York, Chisholm had an OPS over .800 in both 2024/2025, something that no starter in Toronto was able to accomplish, but again, the biggest piece to his game is the slugging percentage, which is something that was dreadfully absent for the '26 Jays.

Ultimately, the biggest concern for Jazz is his dreadful performance in the playoffs, as he has played in 28 games in five postseason appearances where she slashed .172/.255/.283 (.537 OPS). This probably plays a part in why he wasn't offered a long-term contract.

Defensively, though, Chisholm has played a respectable amount of time at center field, shortstop, as well as both third and second base. He is the all-around athlete that an injury-prone Blue Jays squad is after.

The work that Atkins has to put in this winter is far from over, as Chisholm will not be the answer to the problems at the plate. With a short-term commitment, there is still ample opportunity to sign either Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena.

December 1 is creeping up, and they will both be off the table by the time that comes, and knowing their boss, it is far from improbable that one will be suiting up in Toronto next season.