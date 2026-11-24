Free agents are starting to fly off the grocery store shelves like pumpkin pies the week of Thanksgiving.

Skubal to the Mets, Rogers to the Cubs, Sato to the Cubs, Peralta to the Orioles. In the last 48 hours, there have been $900M worth of signings.

The Blue Jays better get moving before the only things left on the free agent shelves are cranberry sauce and green beans.

Toronto offered Tarik Skubal $420M, but it wasn't enough. While that was over nine years ago, assume the Blue Jays have $420M to spend. What would be the best way to reallocate that money?

Because the $420M was over nine years and these five players are projected to get contracts in the 2-4 year range, I capped the replacements at 75% of the money they offered Skubal and the 2027 spend at $100M.

Earlier offseason reports put the Blue Jays at around $80M to spend, so this goes a little over, but I am sure Rogers Communications can handle it, and the revenue from having two Japanese stars would also help offset it.

The top priority is to bolster the lineup, so let's start there.

We will use the contract predictions from MLB Trade Rumors. They have been pretty close so far in predicting that Tarik Skubal would sign for nine years, $425M (he signed for $450M), and Trevor Rogers for five years, $115M (he signed for $120M).

The Bats

Seiya Suzuki (RF), Age 32 — 4 years, $105M, 5.1 bWAR in 2026

Seiya Suzuki, Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suzuki is the only player available who brings power, contact, plate discipline, and above-average defense. He also fits a need in right field.

While it is well known that Toronto finished last in home runs, there has been less attention paid to the Blue Jays finishing 29th in BB% (7.6%) and 25th in OBP (.310).

The Blue Jays also had the 3rd-highest chase rate in baseball, defined as swinging at pitches outside the strike zone. They also had the second-best contact percentage when chasing, which is actually not a good thing because they were making contact on a lot of pitches outside the zone, which teams do far less damage on than pitches in the strike zone.

Suzuki also crushes lefties, bringing some much-needed right-handed thump to the lineup. His 165 wRC+ against lefties was 15th in MLB.

Metric Blue Jays Blue Jays Rank Seiya Suzuki Avg. HR per lineup spot 17 30th 26 (T-34th) OBP .310 25th .368 (18th) BB% 7.6% 29th 12.8% (18th) Chase % 35.4% 28th 25.3% (17th best in MLB) wRC+ versus LHP 85 28th 165 (15th in MLB)

Brandon Lowe (2B) - 3 years, $69M, 5.3 bWAR in 2026

Brandon Lowe | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lowe would fill another position where Toronto needs to upgrade bigly - second base.

He hit 35 home runs, tying with Munetaka Murakami for tenth in MLB. It was his 30-home-run season, and in the last three seasons, he has slugged .493, .477, and .473. Kazuma Okamoto led Toronto in 2026 with a .452 slugging percentage.

The two big questions with Lowe are health and defense. Over the last five years, he has averaged 113 games, though he did play 154 in 2026. His defense took an astonishing leap forward in 2026, going from the 1st percentile in Statcast Outs Above Average, which measures range, to the 98th percentile. In 2024, he was in the 50th percentile, so let's assume he is a league-average defender going forward.

Ernie Clement ranked 128th out of 135 qualified hitters in wRC+. With an 80 wRC+, he was 20% worse than a league-average hitter. Lowe's wRC+ was 121, or 21% better than league average. Clement also went in the opposite direction defensively, dropping from the 98th percentile range in 2025 to the 12th percentile range in 2026. This would also allow Toronto to redeploy Clement into a utility role that leverages his versatility.

Ty France (DH/1B), Age 32 - 2 years, $32M, 4.5 bWAR in 2026

Ty France, Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vive la France.

237 years after the French Revolution came the Ty France Revolution.

France signed a minor league deal with the Padres last winter and called Spring Training "sink or swim." Had it gone poorly, he might well have called it a career and opened, say, a French bakery.

Instead, he swam like Michael Phelps. He was the West Coast version of Jake Bauers. Among players with over 400 plate appearances, France ranked 14th in OPS at .865, just behind Bauers, with a triple slash of .295/.363/.502.

France also hits lefties well, with a 137 wRC+ against lefties, which would have been the best on the Blue Jays in 2026.

Like Jake Bauers, France had a career year, buoyed by a .342 BABIP, but projections still have him as an above-average bat. France is also a strong 1B defender who could give Vladdy the occasional day off or a DH day.

The Arms

Kaima Taira (SP), Age 27 — 5 Years, $80, WAR n/a (SIGNED w/ TOR)

Taira, nicknamed "The Fire Hydrant" for his stocky 5'8", 220lb build, showed he could handle a starter's workload in 2026 in NPB, posting a 1.36 ERA and .96 WHIP over 146 innings.

He has a starter's repertoire, with four above-average pitches, and he's also been a closer. Scouts rate his fastball and slider at 55 on the 20-80 scale, his splitter at 60, and his cutter at 50. He also throws a curveball and a changeup.

Taira may not possess the same potential as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but with a fastball that can reach 99 mph and a diverse six-pitch arsenal, he has the potential to be a Top 35 MLB starter. He is young enough that Toronto could potentially keep him for more than three years if necessary. Additionally, there's the reassurance that he could serve as an effective power reliever if he struggles to maintain his role as a starter.

Michael Soroka (SP), Age 29 - 2 Years, $26M, 2.2 bWAR

Michael Soroka Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Alberta native quietly pitched 116 innings in the desert in 2026 with a 3.41 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and an 18% K-to-BB rate. Because he debuted at 20, he is younger than Skubal and the others on this list.

Soroka has struggled with durability throughout his career, but the Blue Jays need depth, and Soroka would give them six starters for the five spots if you also signed Taira (Cease, Soriano, Yesavage, Ponce, Taira, and Soroka). With durability questions around Yesavage, Taira, Ponce, and Soroka, having six starters would not be a bad thing. Sixth starters become fifth starters very quickly, as the Blue Jays found out very rudely in 2026.