The No.1 player who became a free agent this offseason was Tarik Skubal. He has been arguably the best left-handed starter in the game over the last few years, so it makes sense that the Toronto Blue Jays were all in on him.

Sunday, however, Skubal came off the market as the New York Mets locked him down for nine years with an astronomical $450 million contract. It was the consensus that nobody was going to outbid the Mets, but the Blue Jays sure did their best.

The Athletic's own Mitch Bannon reported that Toronto did, in fact, offer a nine-year deal of their own to the 2x Cy Young Award winner, but it was just north of $400 and nowhere near the midpoint between four and five hundred, so the Mets won that one.

Blue Jays Offered Tarik Skubal Nine-Year Deal In $400MM Range https://t.co/FoVVpfasG5 pic.twitter.com/N2yYATDXrp — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 23, 2026

Had Skubal decided to move to Canada rather than New York, it would have made it the second-largest contract that the organization had ever awarded a player, behind only that of the half-a-billion that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is being paid.

With the front office deciding to make that offer at all to Skubal, it tells everyone a lot. First and foremost, they are clearly searching for another ace to complement Dylan Cease, and with Michael King still on the market, that is where the efforts should focus.

The Blue Jays have deep pockets, so don't be surprised when they make a splash in the coming days before the impending lockout on Dec. 1.

Why King Would Be an Excellent Fit for the Jays Pitching Staff

Padres pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning at Petco Park. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest priority for the Blue Jays this offseason is obviously going to be finding players to produce runs offensively, as they boasted the worst numbers in the sport in 2026. However, with $100+ million off the books, there is definitely room for an elite pitcher, and that should be King.

In the thick of a playoff race in late September, King carried the San Diego Padres to the postseason as he logged four wins in his final seven games while boasting a 2.53 ERA. Then, when he was able to go to work after the regular season, he was marvelous.

The veteran started off the NL Wild Card, holding the 2026 NL Team Silver Slugger champions, the Chicago Cubs, to seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball. He continued in an impressive fashion in the next round.

Eight strikeouts for Michael King 🔥



He's through seven shutout innings! pic.twitter.com/KqUO5miIq7 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

During the NLDS, the Padres faced the now-world-champion Milwaukee Brewers, and King held them to one run as a starter. But what really stands out came during the third game, when the Padres faced elimination.

King came out of the bullpen on short rest and shut down the Milwaukee Brewers for two full innings; talk about heart.

The Blue Jays need a leader in the clubhouse and within the pitching staff, and King can easily be that guy. He must be the next focus for the Blue Jays' front office, which is clearly ready to spend some money this offseason.