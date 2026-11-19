Tarik Skubal would bring the Blue Jays far more swing-and-miss stuff than any other free-agent starter.

But what if they swing and miss on him?

Industry insiders are now expecting a bidding war between the Mets and Blue Jays for Skubal.

They also see the Mets as the clear favorites.

While offense is Toronto's #1 priority in free agency, with Seiya Suzuki a particularly good fit, the Blue Jays also need to bolster their starting rotation.

They'll also need to pivot quickly if they don't land Skubal, because these starters could come off the board after a Skubal signing. Or even before one. Yesterday, Sonny Gray signed with the Minnesota Twins, eliminating one of the top options.

Dylan Cease is a legit ace, but he finished the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation after a concerning dip in velocity.

And the question marks only get bigger from there. Jose Soriano posted a 5.30 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 10 starts with Toronto, and his strikeout rate cratered to 7.0K/9.

Trey Yesavage failed to crack 100 innings; Cody Ponce failed to crack three.

Adding a starter is not a luxury like buying a boat. The Blue Jays need a car to get to work. And not just an old beater, but a reliable car with a good engine and some zip.

So let's dig into and rank the fallback options if Toronto is outbid on Skubal, as most expect.

Tarik Skubal ( Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our criteria will be:

1) Who has the most upside and would be the best option to start Game #2 in a playoff series after Cease?

2). Durability - the Blue Jays need innings, and the depth options as of now are shaky with pitchers who struggled last year, such as Spencer Arrighetti and Jake Bloss.

3) The best value based on their estimated contracts from Ben Clemens on FanGraphs?

For this, we will consider age and the projected length of the contract. This could become even more important if owners successfully implement a salary cap.

4). Fits with the Blue Jays' current roster, largely based on their defensive strengths, but also a small bump for a starter being left-handed in a right-handed rotation. Tom Verducci wrote earlier this week for Sports Illustrated that only eight right-handed hitters hit 30 home runs in 2026.

There is a clear second tier of starters behind Skubal, consisting of Michael King, Freddy Peralta, and Trevor Rogers, in alphabetical order. We will spend most of our time on those three, with #'s 4 through 10 getting one-sentence blurbs at the end.

The table below shows a weighted average of their 2024-2026 percentiles across four key starting-pitcher metrics: K%, BB%, GB%, and Barrel%. I weighted 2026 three times, 2025 twice, and 2024 once to calculate a weighted average percentile (1-100) for each pitcher on each metric. The one metric that is a straight average is innings pitched.

Pitcher K BB Barrels GB Avg. IP Peralta 62 38 57 32 171 Rogers 47 73 58 53 135 King 55 40 34 52 144

#1 - Freddy Peralta

The table above suggests that, when healthy, Rogers is the best pitcher of the top three. But the 'when healthy' part is the key.

Quality only matters if a pitcher is on the mound, and Peralta has pitched nearly 40 more innings per season than Rogers. Over the life of a four-year contract, which Fangraphs estimates each pitcher gets, that is 160 innings, or essentially four seasons of Peralta for less than three seasons of Rogers.

And the past three years have been the healthiest stretch of Rogers' career.

Health, of course, is fickle for pitchers, and past health is no guarantee of future health, but Peralta has made 30+ starts in the past four seasons.

To qualify for the ERA title, a pitcher must throw at least 162 innings. Only six pitchers have qualified in each of the past four seasons, and Peralta is one of them.

Peralta is fifth in strikeouts over this period, trailing old friend Kevin Gausman by just two. He struck out over 200 batters from 2023 to 2025.

Skubal is sixth, trailing Peralta by 13 strikeouts.

A big part of this is that Peralta has thrown 58.2 more innings than Skubal, who threw only 80 in 2023, but that is the point. While Peralta is nowhere near Skubal, he ranks #1 on the fallback list for durability, upside, and playoff success.

Freddy Peralta, Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta had a down season in 2026, and even though his numbers were far better with the Rays, his strikeout rate was actually lower than it was with the Mets.

Peralta also literally just started Game 2s for the Rays in the ALDS and ALCS this past season, hurling 10.2 innings and allowing just one earned run. His fastball was touching a career-high 99 mph this postseason.

Clemens also projects Peralta to be slightly cheaper than the other competitors for this spot, Trevor Rogers and Michael King. He is coming off a down year, but in 2025 he finished 5th in the NL Cy Young race.

Peralta is similar to Cease in that he was coming off a down year before hitting free agency. His control also improved greatly with the Rays, as his walk rate fell from 3.8 BB/9 to 2.4 BB/9 and his WHIP went from 1.48 to 1.01.

Peralta is also considered a great teammate, and MLB.com's Keegan Matheson sees Peralta as more of the Jays type, like when they signed Kevin Gausman as an early-30s pitcher with more in the tank.

This ranking assumes Peralta's time with the Mets was an aberration and that the Jays can build on the changes he made with Tampa. It also assumes his strikeouts bounce back and he maintains some of the control he gained in Tampa.

Being able to pencil in 170 quality innings, plus a proven track record as a #2 playoff starter, puts Peralta at the top of our rankings.

#2 - Trevor Rogers

Rogers Centre. could become Mr. Rogers neighborhood if Trevor signs with Toronto.

He throws left-handed in a rotation stacked with righties.

Over the past two years, he has had better surface and underlying metrics than Peralta and King, and he has done so in the AL East with Baltimore. He is also younger at 29. He had a 4.0 WAR, the highest of the three, and a 3.60 xERA, the lowest. His Statcast metrics were better than both Peralta and King's for 2026.

Baseball Savant Comparison of Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers and Michael King | Data Source: Baseball Savant

He looks like the clear winner of the three on 2026 performance and even 2027 projections.

So why do I rank him below Peralta?

He has thrown more than 133 innings just once.

His best K/9 over the past three seasons is 8.45 K/9. Peralta's worst is 8.31, and he topped 10.3 K/9 in the other two. I may also be a dinosaur for thinking wins still matter, but his career high in wins is 10.

Rogers has also never started in the playoffs and struggled in his only playoff chase. When the ultimately Wild Card Orioles acquired him at the 2024 trade deadline, he went 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA before being demoted to Triple-A.

Trevor Rogers at Rogers Centre. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to trust a veteran who has never pitched in the postseason as your Game 2 starter. He has primarily pitched on 90-loss Marlins teams and disappointing Orioles teams.

As a left-hander with a proven track record in the AL East and the strongest walk rate, barrel rate allowed, and ground ball rate of the three, Rogers would be a solid addition for Toronto, but health and the lack of swing and miss put him second.

#3 - Michael King

King had a strong second half to the season. with a 2.84 ERA after July 1.

There is an argument to be made that he was finally healthy and returning to his 2024 form when he finished 7th in the Cy Young voting.

That argument falls apart, though, when you look under the hood. King's FIP over that span was 4.07. For the season, his ERA was 3.21, and his xERA was 4.42. He was in the 38th percentile in strikeout rate, 40th in walk rate, and 37th in barrel rate. He also pitched in Petco Park, which was the third-friendliest park by park factor after only Seattle and Texas.

Michael King, Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was very lucky, with a .259 BABIP versus a career .295 mark, and he stranded 80% of runners versus a career 72% mark. He is also the oldest of the three fallback options at 32.

In King's favor, he threw 185 innings in 2026 and he has been at his best in the playoffs when the lights have been brightest, with a 3-0 career playoff record and a 1.86 ERA. He threw seven innings of one-hit ball in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against a potent Cubs lineup and followed up with five innings of one-run ball against the World Champion Brewers.

Other Fallback Options

4). Kaima Taira - best stuff on the list, and could start a playoff game, but durability concerns

5). Michael Soroka - sneaky good 2026, solid #3, but durability concerns

6). Foster Griffin - faded in the second half, but would provide a left-handed option.

7). Kris Bubic - talented, but has pitched more in relief lately

8). Tyler Mahle - good with the Braves to end the season, but track record is middling

9). Nick Martinez - can he sustain success without strikeouts?

10) Casey Mize - meh, not the former Tiger you want