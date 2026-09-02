The Formula That Is Neutralizing the Blue Jays’ Left-Handed Hitters

There is a formula that teams have tried again and again against the Toronto Blue Jays hitters this season and have managed to neutralize them: left-handed starters with a dominant mix of breaking balls and off-speed.

What makes this context more interesting is that I selected all qualified left-handed pitchers with at least 15 batters faced against the Blue Jays, looking at their performance without relying on the fastball. The results are extremely interesting.

Shane McClanahan, Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, Ranger Suárez and Matthew Liberatore have been some of the left-handers Toronto hasn't been able to solve throughout the season.

They, in particular, have been the perfect antidote: none has allowed an average above .100 or a slugging percentage above .136 against the Blue Jays.

The struggles go beyond those limits. Toronto has posted the second-lowest BABIP (.251) in all of baseball, behind only the Seattle Mariners (.244), and the third-worst OBP (.254) in the American League.

They have done it with the second-worst bat speed in all of baseball against those left-handed pitchers. This may not seem like a factor, but what the other metrics show is that Toronto’s hitters have been too vulnerable to put together enough quality at-bats.

Toronto’s biggest bats are not solving the problem

blue jays stats | Data Baseball Savant.

There are only two hitters above a .800 OPS: Kazuma Okamoto and George Springer. Okamoto has been much more complete, and his .337 xwOBA draws a definitive line here.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7). Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power also makes a difference, as Okamoto has produced a 20.5 Barrel/BBE%. The other nine hitters who appear here combine for just 3.4%.

Either way, for such a disastrous year from Springer, his .333 BABIP gives us a reason to give credit to his swing when left-handers try to beat him with their stuff. There are other signs here that perfectly define what we have seen from Alejandro Kirk in general: he does not walk against left-handers! He chases everything that moves and, although his .308 slugging percentage is puzzling, he has the best BABIP (.344) on the team.

Considering Kirk’s ability to come through in big moments, that sounds good when it comes to facing elite left-handed pitchers in key situations.

Ernie Clement shows numbers similar to his best version against any pitcher: contact, a lot of aggression and a BABIP above average. But then we have Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nathan Lukes and Andrés Giménez with disastrous production. We can understand part of Lukes’ and Giménez’s struggles, since they have not been characterized by having strong profiles in their lefty-vs-lefty matchups. However, I don’t think we should say the same about Guerrero Jr., with a .240 slugging percentage, below Myles Straw (.260) and even Lukes himself (.333).

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) . Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think, in part, too much focus has been placed on Guerrero Jr.’s lack of power at home as one of the most disappointing points. In a way, it makes sense. But even with his power decline, there is still much more weight in the fact that he has practically lost his high-profile status as a feared hitter against left-handers.

Vladdy has been a .450 slugging hitter for his career against left-handers. As we saw before, that average has dropped to .240 when left-handers only throw him breaking balls or off-speed pitches. If we sum everything up to his at-bats against any pitch this season, that slugging percentage drops to .355. It is still well below what was expected.

Something in Guerrero Jr.’s favor is that his wRC+ is 112 and still above average. That means that, when he has produced in serious situations, he has a greater impact. Even so, he is still below average, since his career average is 129, with 167 and 163 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The Blue Jays will face left-hander Joey Cantillo on Wednesday night, against whom opponents have hit just .187 xBA against his curveball and .188 against his changeup. Toronto already faced him this season and, in 16 at-bats, finished with a 26.5% whiff rate, although they hit his pitches with authority, with a 45.5 HardHit%.

The challenge is set again for Toronto’s hitters, with the difference that every uncomfortable game against left-handers who rely on their breaking pitches and off-speed pitches will now define how much they move closer to or farther away from the race to make the playoffs.