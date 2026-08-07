One Adjustment Changed Blue Jays Kazuma Okamoto's Offense in July

When a hitter stops hitting home runs, the easiest explanation is a broken swing. The numbers behind Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto tell a different story.

Beginning in July, opposing pitchers completely reshaped their attack plan. They found a way to take away the four-seam fastball—the pitch that had fueled his success—and the rest of his offensive game unraveled. After posting a 154 wRC+ in June, Okamoto has produced a 0 wRC+ in August.

During May and June, throwing a four-seam fastball in the strike zone to Okamoto was a gamble. He punished the pitch to the tune of a .660 slugging percentage and a .426 xwOBA, forcing pitchers to stay away from it in key situations. That respect also helped him maintain a walk rate near 10%.

Since July, however, the leverage has shifted completely. Pitchers are now dictating every plate appearance, which is easy to see in his Statcast data.

Taking Away the Four-Seam Fastball

Once Okamoto stopped punishing four-seam fastballs, opposing staffs no longer had a reason to pitch around him. That adjustment became the turning point in his season.

May/June

Kazuma Okamoto | Savant Baseball.

Between May and June, he turned four-seamers into elite contact, posting a 20.6% Barrel rate and a 55.9% Hard-Hit rate. From July through August, those numbers crashed to 5.3% and 36.8%, respectively. The balls that were clearing the fence earlier in the year are now settling into outfielders' gloves.

July/August

Kazuma Okamoto | Savant Baseball.

The decline didn't just cost him home runs. It changed the shape of his contact. His infield fly-ball rate (IFFB%) jumped from 8.1% in the first half to 22.2% in the second, a sign that the authority behind his swing has disappeared.

Once the four-seam fastball was no longer a threat, pitchers stopped treating it like one. Instead, they began building entire at-bats around their secondary pitches.

That strategy has been especially effective with sliders and sweepers. Surprisingly, the problem isn't swing-and-miss. Okamoto's Whiff% against those pitches has remained around 43%, almost identical to earlier in the season.

The issue begins once he puts the ball in play.

Since July, his quality of contact against both sliders and sweepers has completely vanished. He owns a 0.0% Hard-Hit rate and a 0.0% Barrel rate against each pitch, meaning he hasn't produced a single well-struck ball against either offering. Soft opposite-field contact and routine ground balls have replaced the loud contact that once made him one of Toronto's most dangerous hitters.

Pressing for Answers

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing control of one matchup often changes a hitter's approach everywhere else.

As pitchers continued taking away the four-seam fastball, Okamoto began pressing for results. The patience that defined his first two months disappeared. After carrying a 9.6% walk rate in May, he has yet to draw a walk in August.

Opponents have recognized that urgency and started using it against him. Knowing he's looking to make something happen early, they've consistently expanded the edges of the strike zone and lured him into unfavorable counts. Once he falls behind, the at-bat is largely over. His strikeout rate has climbed to 48.3% in 1-2 counts, where he owns a 36 wRC+, and to 51.4% in 0-2 counts, with a 65 wRC+.

Okamoto's recent collapse shows how quickly an offensive profile can change once pitchers solve its foundation. The moment he stopped turning four-seam fastballs into consistent extra-base damage, opponents regained complete control of the at-bat, allowing them to finish him with secondary pitches that no longer have to compete with his biggest strength.