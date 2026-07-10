What the Blue Jays' Tommy Nance Trade Says About Their Deadline Plans

The Toronto Blue Jays were in the World Series last year. Now, after a frustrating first half, their first notable move of trade season looks more like asset management than a push to add around the roster.

ESPN’s Alden González reported Friday on X, with Jeff Passan, that the Minnesota Twins were acquiring right-hander Tommy Nance from Toronto. Mitch Bannon later reported that the Blue Jays are receiving catching prospect Ryan Sprock in the deal, noting that Sprock was a 2025 eighth-round pick who had recently been promoted to High-A after a strong start in Single-A.

Nance had been useful for Toronto, carrying a 3.82 ERA while giving the Blue Jays a steady veteran presence in the bullpen. His value went beyond the surface numbers, too.

According to Baseball Savant, Nance ranked in the 88th percentile in breaking run value and the 95th percentile in chase rate, showing that he kept hitters off balance and forced bad swing decisions better than most pitchers in the league.

A Strange Move For a Team Still in the Mix

Toronto Blue Jays flag flies during a spring training | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nance's competence is what makes this move feel odd.

Toronto entered Friday at 44-49, not buried but not exactly playing like a contender either. The Blue Jays are close enough to the wild-card picture that moving a useful bullpen arm feels like a step back, especially when the return is a lower-level prospect who is not likely to help the Major League roster soon.

That does not mean Sprock is a throwaway in this deal. He was named Florida State League Player of the Month for June after slashing .400/.535/.600 across 21 games. The 21-year-old also led the league in average, hits, on-base percentage, and OPS during the month before earning his promotion to High-A Cedar Rapids.

Still, the timing of the move supersedes Sprock's current value. The Blue Jays went from winning the American League pennant and giving the Los Angeles Dodgers everything they could handle in a seven-game series to hovering below .500 before the All-Star break, and their first move was to downgrade their big league roster for future depth.

That does not mean Toronto is waving a white flag. But it does raise the question of how the Blue Jays view themselves. If this is the beginning of a larger retool, Nance may not be the last veteran moved. If it is a chance to turn an older reliever into a promising young catcher, Toronto still has time to show that it is not done trying to salvage its season.