Blue Jays’ Offense Shows Up, But Inconsistency Costs Them Again

The Toronto Blue Jays had a night where their offense finally clicked, but it wasn't enough thanks to their biggest issue.

Toronto fell 8-7 to the San Diego Padres on Saturday, wasting one of its better recent showings at the plate because the pitching and defense could not hold up. That has been the story of the Blue Jays’ year in a different costume. When the offense disappears, the margin gets too thin. When the bats finally show up, the arms and gloves can't pull their weight.

This time, the lineup did its job. The Blue Jays scored seven runs on eight hits and six walks, with Jonatan Clase hitting a two-run homer in the second inning and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tying the game in the sixth with a three-run shot to left. Guerrero finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and a walk, giving Toronto a needed reminder of what its offense can look like when its centerpiece starts driving the ball.

Toronto’s Flaws Keep Taking Turns

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) hug. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem was that the pitching never gave the offense the support that they needed.

Trey Yesavage lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing four runs despite giving up only one hit. Those runs came thanks to a lack of control. Yesavage walked seven batters, including four in the first inning, and helped set the tone for a night where Toronto pitchers handed San Diego too many chances. The Blue Jays used five pitchers and issued 11 free passes in total.

That is difficult to overcome even when the offense is working. Toronto erased an early deficit, answered back after San Diego retook control and even tied the game at 7-7 on Guerrero’s homer. But Ty France answered with a solo home run off Mason Fluharty in the bottom of the sixth, and the Blue Jays were unable to respond.

The frustrating part is that Toronto has recently shown more offensive life. TeamRankings listed the Blue Jays at 4.08 runs per game for the year, still near the bottom of MLB, but also at 7.33 runs per game over their last three. Toronto can look dangerous for a few nights, then quickly remind everyone why they sit fourth in the American League East and 12 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The offense looked closer to what Toronto needs to claw its way back into playoff contention, but the pitching improvement was a moot point. Until the Blue Jays can be consistent on offense and defense, the team will continue to struggle.