What the Toronto Blue Jays Got Right at the 2026 Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays made some shocking and controversial trade deadline decisions, but improved the organization.

After a historic 2025 campaign, the Blue Jays have been middling at best in 2026. The elevated expectations created from the World Series appearance last year have failed to be met this time around, but Toronto kept its window open to win this year.

Let's assess the trade deadline and discuss what went right:

Blue Jays acquire Jose Soriano for No. 2 Prospect SS Arjun Nimmala, OF Eddie Micheletti, RHP Angel Rivero

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This trade was a shocker and a smashing success for Toronto. It's hard to trade away the 2023 first-round pick and second highest ranked prospect in the organization, but it was for a good cause. Despite being ranked so highly, Nimmala has struggled through his three seasons in the minor leagues.

He owns just a .236 average and has struck out 304 times over 284 games. He's still 20 and can grow into a star, but hadn't reached his ceiling in the Blue Jays organization. Micheletti is a 24-year-old former eighth-round pick who has sneaky pop and on-base prowess, but hasn't moved past Double-A yet.

Rivero is a young pitcher who has thrown exceptionally well this year in rookie ball, but struggles to find the strike zone, and is somewhat of a dice roll. In return for this package, Toronto picked up over two years of control of Jose Soriano, which is why his price was so high.

After his phenomenal April performance, Soriano has come back to earth in a major way. He's allowed a 4.64 ERA over his last 16 starts, but has been an above-average pitcher his entire career. He joins the Blue Jays with a 3.29 season ERA and 125 ERA+. The major problem Soriano has faced throughout his career has been walks.

He leads the league in walks through his first 22 starts, and averages 4.2 per nine innings, which is in line with last season. Soriano is a high-upside, strong starter that Toronto fans will enjoy watching for the foreseeable future. This shocking trade was a success.

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Blue Jays Acquire Prospects: No. 17 INF Ty Southisene, No. 20 OF Brett Bateman for Kevin Gausman

This trade was so shocking because it followed Kevin Guasman's departure from the Blue Jays. After nearly five seasons in Toronto, Gausman's contract was expiring, and the Blue Jays had to capitalize on his success. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs for two lower-level prospects with high upside.

Despite pitching exceptionally well over his career north of the border, Gausman seemed thrilled to have a new home ballpark.

The two prospects sent to Toronto from Chicago are nice additions to the farm system. Bateman slots in at No. 20 on the MLB.com rankings, but is enjoying an above-average campaign in Triple-A this year. He's batting .311 with a .845 OPS and 20 stolen bases. He lacks power, but is an on-base machine. He's primarily a center fielder and could be a sneaky solid replacement for Daulton Varsho.

Southisene has also lacked power at the professional level, but is enjoying a solid season in High-A ball. The 21-year old is batting .301 with a .785 OPS and 31 stolen bases through 68 games this season. He has worked 104 walks and struck out just 99 times through his 159-game minor league career. He's also racked up 72 stolen bases in that timeframe.

With 50-grade fielding, Southisene could become a solid major league shortstop in a few years. Overall, this trade was emotional on all sides, but it is an immediate success for Toronto. Even if Gausman pitches well in Chicago, based on his recent comments, his re-signing with the Blue Jays wasn't likely.