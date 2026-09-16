Where Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease Sits in Latest American League Cy Young Poll

Dylan Cease's first season with the Toronto Blue Jays has been tremendous. He rewarded the front office's confidence after signing a lucrative contract this offseason.

Every team needs an ace. Cease assumed that role and took off with it. In the middle of a tight playoff race, the Blue Jays feel comfortable when the 30-year-old takes the mound. Since the All-Star break, Toronto is 7-4 when Cease pitches.

He's accomplished a lot of firsts this season, but could he add one more to the list?

Can Cease Win His First Cy Young?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cease has been a strikeout machine since entering the league. He's eclipsed 200+ strikeouts for six consecutive seasons, and this year, he has a new career-high of 236 strikeouts and counting.

Now, Cease has his eyes set on his first American League Cy Young Award. In 2022, he was the runner-up to Justin Verlander, who won the award unanimously. In 2024, Cease finished fourth behind Paul Skenes (3), Zack Wheeler (2), and Chris Sale (1).

This could be his best chance yet. Jared Greenspan of MLB.com laid out the latest A.L. Cy Young poll. Cease finished second behind New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler. Cease received 126 points and Schlittler received 160 points.

Comparing Cease and Schlittler

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schlittler: 14-6, 184.2 IP, 1.95 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 228 SO, 44 BB

Cease: 11-5, 166.1 IP, 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 236 SO, 72 BB

While this may be Cease's best chance, those statistics suggest it will be tough to defeat Schlittler. The righty would have to put up incredible numbers over his final three or four starts, and Schlittler would need to go in the opposite direction.

The majority of Cease's advanced metrics rank in the 90th percentile or higher on Baseball Savant. His average exit velocity (85.6), whiff percentage (33.4), strikeout percentage (35.3), and hard-hit percentage (31.9) are some of the best in baseball this year.

Cease became the first Blue Jays pitcher to start the All-Star Game since Roy Halladay in 2009. It's incredible to think this was Cease's first All-Star nod. He would become the first Toronto pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Two have won the award this century (Robbie Ray, 2021, and Roy Halladay, 2009).

Regardless of what happens, no one can take away the brilliant year Cease has had. The talent was always there. It was about finding the right organization to unlock it. The Blue Jays became the place where Cease could thrive.