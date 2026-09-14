Blue Jays Announce Slew of Roster Moves Going Into Tigers Series Opener

It has been quite a season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who have battled injuries since before Opening Day came around, and nothing has slowed down six months later. However, somehow, some way this team is still in playoff contention as they find themselves a measly game back of the final wild card spot going into action Monday night.

The Blue Jays are set to kick off a series at Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers, but another player has been placed on the dreaded injured list: their main antagonist this season. This time, it is outfielder Rudy Martin Jr., who made his major league debut this past weekend.

Martin Jr. spent 12 years on the ground in the minors to finally take a step onto a major league field, but his year might be over before having a real chance to get going if the Jays don't make the playoffs.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Brendan Cellucci and INF/OF Davis Schneider recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A



🔹 OF Rudy Martin Jr. (left hamstring strain) placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 13 pic.twitter.com/oVleDPE3ON — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 14, 2026

With his stint on the IL, Toronto made the decision to call up utility man Davis Schneider, who has three home runs in his last four games with Buffalo. But Schneider and Martin weren't the only players shuffled around Monday afternoon.

It is somewhat of a surprise, but Ricky Tiedemann, who was entrusted during a must-win game on Sunday, was sent back down in order for Brendan Cellucci to join the bullpen. Cellucci was recalled a few weeks ago for what would have been his debut, but didn't take the bump.

Every game feels like it has to be a victory for the Jays right now and another roster shift isn't ideal this late in the game, but it is not something that Toronto is uncomfortable with by any means.

Blue Jays Starting Lineup For Game 1 Against the Tigers

Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman (21) hits a single against the Royals. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last few weeks, the top of the Blue Jays' order has really been solidified, especially since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has finally come to life. Vladdy is hitting .300 over his last 15 games and, most importantly, finding his slug highlighted by finally mashing his first home run at Rogers Centre Sunday afternoon.

CF Brett Bateman DH George Springer 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. C Alejandro Kirk RF Nathan Lukes 3B Kazuma Okamoto SS Andres Gimenez LF Josh Smith 2B Ernie Clement

While the top of the lineup continues to shine, the bottom is full of some really nice power with both Kazuma Okamoto, who is thriving this year in the sixth hole, and Josh Smith has provided much-needed production since joining the ballclub at the trade deadline.

With a win against Detroit, Toronto will be back over .500 once again, and if the Cleveland Guardians take a loss, then they will be tied for the final wild card spot, with the Jays owning the tiebreaker. Their playoff destiny is in their hands; they just need to keep winning games.