Where Okamoto's Rookie Campaign Ranks in Blue Jays' Franchise History

Kazuma Okamoto is officially the Toronto Blue Jays' rookie home run king. By launching his 25th home run of the season in the fifth inning of the club's 10-5 road win over the Tampa Bay Rays, he surpassed Eric Hinske to establish a new franchise rookie home run record.

Okamoto's home run prowess has stood out on a Blue Jays team where long balls have been hard to come by. The 30-year-old Japanese import has more than double as many homers as his closest teammate (George Springer, with 12). He also leads Toronto in RBI (72) and runs (66) while sitting second in walks (41) and third in hits (102).

All of those numbers point to a successful rookie campaign for Okamoto, but where does it rank in the 50-year history of the club?

Comparing Okamoto's Rookie Season to Other Top Position Players

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Okamoto has clearly demonstrated enough power to hit at the big league level, other parts of his game are still adjusting to the majors. He has struck out 72 more times than any other Blue Jay to date and carries an underwhelming .731 OPS that is hindered by a .299 on-base percentage.

The clearest comparable for Okamoto is Hinske, a fellow third baseman whose 24-homer rookie season in 2002 earned him the AL Rookie of the Year award. Hinske, who had been acquired from the then Oakland A's in exchange for closer Billy Koch the previous offseason, also supported his home run total with a team-best 38 doubles and an .845 OPS. However, he also had more offensive protection thanks to the presence of Carlos Delgado and his 33 homers.

In keeping with the theme of rookie third baseman, Brett Lawrie's 2011 campaign lacked Okamoto's power numbers (nine home runs, 25 RBI), but more than made up for it in on-base proficiency. Lawrie recorded a .373 OBP with 44 hits despite playing just 43 games due to injuries (a common theme throughout his career). His relative lack of playing time at the big-league level prevented him from any serious ROY bid.

Ironically, there are even parallels to be made between Okamoto's rookie season and that of Bo Bichette, the player he effectively replaced in both the lineup and in Toronto's infield. Similar to Lawrie, Bichette's 2019 rookie season was an abridged 46 games. However, he made the most of it, posting a .930 OPS while showcasing some power (11 home runs) and an ability to hit for average (.311) that would continue to develop in future years.

The Blue Jays have had plenty of standout rookie seasons throughout their history. Even if you set aside pitchers like Mark Eichorn and Juan Guzman, the likes of Okamoto, Hinske, Lawrie and Bichette are in good company with players like Homer Bush (.320 average, 32 steals), Fred McGriff (20 home runs) and 1979 co-Rookie of the Year Alfredo Griffin (179 base hits).

Okamoto is currently projected to fall short in a loaded Rookie of the Year race alongside the likes of Detroit's Kevin McGonigle, Chicago's Munetaka Murakami and Cleveland's Parker Messick. That said, his 2026 campaign measures up to any of his Toronto predecessors and offers plenty of optimism for what's still to come.