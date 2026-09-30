No Surprises Here As Blue Jays Name Three All-MLB Team Nominees for 2026

It was not the year that anyone expected from the Toronto Blue Jays, who are now sitting on their couches watching the postseason, as 2026 was a roller coaster of highs and lows, but mostly lows. However, a few did their part and cannot be blamed for the missed playoffs.

That said, the All-MLB Team nominees have been announced, and the Blue Jays tossed three of their own onto the ballots after phenomenal performances from the jump: closer Louis Varland, starting pitcher Dylan Cease, and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto.

But let's back up for a second. What is the All-MLB Team? Well, it is exactly what it sounds like: most accolades are split between the American and National Leagues, but this award considers every player at every position.

Louis Varland finishes the season leading the league in ERA pic.twitter.com/GBl0CZSi04 — MLB on Real (@MLBonReal) September 27, 2026

Teams have the choice to nominate as many players as they choose in hopes of making either the first or second team. There are five starting pitchers and two relievers named to both teams, with a single person at each position, along with three outfielders.

Fans have the chance to vote now through October 9, which will count for 50% of the decision, with the rest going to a group of panelists consisting of media members, broadcasters, former players, and baseball officials.

So, if you want to see Toronto's members selected, it is time to start clicking.

A Gem of a Season by the Trio From Toronto

Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland (77) delivers a pitch against the Royals. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to put into words what Louis Varland did this season, as nobody expected him to be such an elite closer. Yes, he was definitely always going to be a high-leverage arm, but it wasn't until Jeff Hoffman's meltdown that he finally moved into the role.

Despite not moving into the closer position until a month or so into the year, he tallied up a career-high 35 saves, which is tied for fifth across the majors, to complement a 1.27 ER, which was the lowest in the league and is also shared with Mason Miller.

The other standout on the pitching staff was easily Dylan Cease, who was in contention for the AL Cy Young until a fatigued shoulder put a couple of mishaps on his resume. Regardless, he finished the year with the fourth-lowest ERA amongst starters (2.40) while logging the third-most strikeouts (239).

Last but not least, Kazuma Okamoto just finished a rookie campaign while looking nothing like a person who had just moved across the World at the beginning of 2026. Okamoto trails only Junior Caminero in home runs and was one of six third basemen with 90+ RBI.

It wasn't the year that the Jays wanted by any means, but there were definitely some positives to build on, and all three are up for a very high honor.