Who the Blue Jays Will Start in Big Series Against the Atlanta Braves

The Toronto Blue Jays made steady improvements toward the end of May, finishing the final five series with a win or a split. After stealing two games against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday and Friday, the Blue Jays lost two in a row in a tough way.

Despite the constant injuries and lineup changes, the Blue Jays are still hanging around with a 29-31 record in a weak American League. They'll hit the road to take on the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series.

Toronto's bullpen usage has been one of the highest in baseball, so they could use some solid starts against the Braves. Here is who manager John Schneider will turn to against the team with the best record.

Game 1: Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman pitches. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Matching up with one of the best offenses in baseball is a tall task, but the Blue Jays can find some comfort in sending Gausman out to the mound for the first game. The 35-year-old has posted a 3.13 ERA in 12 starts.

Since a rough outing on May 11th, he's been dominant in his last three starts. Gausman has pitched 17 2/3 innings and has only allowed two runs, walked three, and struck 18 hitters. His four-seam fastball has been quite effective, and his low walk rate could bode well for him against Atlanta. He'll be up against Bryce Elder.

Game 2: Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Patrick Corbin pitches. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Corbin continues to be one of Toronto's biggest surprises this year. The veteran lefty has a 3.65 ERA in 10 starts. His starts have lived around the 4-5 inning mark, but he's given his team a chance to win. Corbin's slider has been his best pitch this year. He's gotten 19 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .130 with that pitch.

He's kept the same pitch arsenal, but the usage has changed. Corbin has increased his changeup percentage by nine percent and decreased the cutter by seven percent, according to Baseball Savant. It's increased his ground ball rate and made him more effective.

Game 3: TBD

The Toronto Blue Jays flag is waved. | Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays have not announced a starter for Thursday's contest. It will be another bullpen game, while the Braves will send ace pitcher Chris Sale to the mound. Adam Macko received the start in the previous bullpen game and looked sharp.

The 25-year-old from Slovakia has been a steady presence, having not allowed a run in eight appearances. They also utilized newly acquired Connor Seabold for 1 2/3 innings, as well as Mason Fluharty and Braydon Fisher. The hope is that the bullpen can be somewhat rested heading into the series finale with Atlanta.