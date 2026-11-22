It is hard to put into words how much the entire country of Canada backs Toronto Blue Jays utility man Ernie Clement. That was on full display when the 2026 All-Star voting took place, and Clement earned his spot by a landslide.

Now, Clement etched himself into postseason history during the team's 2025 near Cinderella Story, and then he kept the momentum rolling into this past season. However, his second-half demise last season is more than just an eyesore. Unfortunately, it wasn't out of character for his career.

While it is going to be difficult to grasp, it appears that Clement's playoff run was more of an anomaly than an accurate representation of who he is as a hitter. It appears that he just isn't being utilized properly, as he is typically better coming in as a substitute or occasionally starter than as a full-time starter.

The 30-year-old made his debut back in 2021, so it seems fair to say that he has enough service time that his career splits can be used accurately, and they are very interesting to take a look at.

As a starter: .258/.289/.371, .659 OPS

As a sub: .316/.364/.418, .781 OPS

1st half: .278/.308/.387, 696 OPS

2nd half: .242/.272/.355, .627 OPS

As pinch hitter: .366/.404/.561, 965 OPS

The two things that should immediately stand out are his .781 OPS as a sub and the .965 OPS as a pinch hitter. His role needs to be coming off the bench, not as an everyday offensive weapon.

The Blue Jays had the worst offense in baseball this last year, and while that doesn't land entirely on Clement's shoulders, but he is the only position in the infield that is due for an upgrade.

The Corners Are Set and Andres Gimenez Isn’t Going Anywhere

Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (0) throws out Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the situation were different in Toronto, then this wouldn't be a conversation, but they need players to put up runs, and second base is up for grabs as Kazuma Okamoto is locked in at third, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the lifelong first baseman, and Andres Gimenez is the defensive general at short.

So, unfortunately for Clement, Jays general manager Ross Atkins has to be looking at other options, one of which includes Brandon Lowe, who just put up back-to-back years with 30+ home runs, highlighted by one of the best seasons of his career with 35 homers, 96 RBI, and a .824 OPS.

People will argue that the fan favorite in Toronto has done much better since finding a home with the Blue Jays, and while that is technically true, he still doesn't provide a consistent threat. That is highlighted by a 250-point OPS drop-off from the first to the second half in 2026.

This doesn't mean Clement shouldn't have a spot on the roster when Opening Day comes around. But he has forced Atkins' hand to find someone that can allow Clement to transition back to the role where he fits best.