Toronto Blue Jays Injured Star Outfielder Nearing Return to Game Action

The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping that their veteran outfielder will be able to start playing in games next week.

May 26, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho (5) hits a home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
May 26, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho (5) hits a home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Daulton Varsho’s second stint on the Toronto Blue Jays injured list may be coming to a close soon.

Per The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon, who posted to X (formerly Twitter), Varsho ran the bases on Friday. According to the report, he should get into games next week.

The report did not distinguish whether it would be a return to the Majors or to Triple-A Buffalo for a rehab assignment.

Toronto placed Varsho on the 10-day injured list on June 1 with a left hamstring strain. As he’s been on the IL for 20 days, it’s more likely he’ll go a rehab assignment.

Varsho left a game after he tried to leg out a double into a triple and felt pain in his left hamstring. It was enough to cause him to stop in mid-stride and be tagged out at third before he left the game with trainers. He was in considerable pain.

Before the injury, he was on a tear, even with a slash of .207/.240/.543. He had eight home runs and 20 RBI in just 24 games.

Varsho started the season on the 10-day injured list as he was recovering from right shoulder surgery in the offseason. He went to Buffalo on April 22 for a rehab assignment and spent a full week with the Bisons before he was promoted to Toronto.

During the rehab he slashed .120/.148/.120 with no home runs and three RBI.

Two other outfielders were listed on the Blue Jays’ injury update.

Alan Roden is still dealing with swelling in his knee after leaving a game with an injury earlier this week. He remains day to day and Toronto is hoping he can avoid a stint on the injured list.

Anthony Santander, who has been on the IL since he suffered a shoulder injury last month, continues to rehab by throwing but is still not hitting at the team’s facility in Dunedin, Fla.

Starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who is coming off a successful rehab game with Buffalo on Wednesday, is set to pitch a bullpen on Saturday.

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.