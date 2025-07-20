Yankees' Aaron Boone Fires Clear Message to MLB After Heated Pérez-Chisholm Exchange
The temperature wasn't the only thing hot at Truist Park on Saturday night.
Atlanta Braves coach Eddie Pérez and New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm exchanged heated words during the sixth inning of the 12-9 Yankees victory.
After the game, New York manager Aaron Boone didn't appear pleased with the situation and suggested to reporters that it was something the MLB should seriously review.
“I’m not entirely sure [what was going on],” Boone told reporters. “I know they were saying some things that will probably be looked at and should be.”
During the exchange, a camera caught Pérez pointing at his head while yelling at Chisholm from the Atlanta dugout. Chisholm's reaction to Pérez was also on camera, and based on the reaction, Chisholm appeared upset.
The Yankees broadcasters speculated that the New York infielder became irate because he assumed Pérez pointing at his head meant he wanted the Braves to hit him in the helmet during his next at-bat.
Pérez clarified after the game that he was not telling Chisholm that he wanted him hit in the head.
Just prior to the heated exchange, Chisholm seemed to be trying to tip pitches while on second base. The Yankees second baseman was waving his hands wildly to New York's Anthony Volpe, which was likely an attempt to tell the hitter what pitch was coming.
Stealing signs without the help of technology is legal. Pérez still didn't appear to be a fan of Chisholm stealing the Braves signs, though; however, he told reporters he didn't want to retaliate with a hit-by-pitch.
"I was just saying, ‘Be smart,’” Pérez said, via MLB.com's Mark Bowman and Bryan Hoch. “I like that guy. He’s one of my favorites. And he got mad about it. I don’t know why he got mad about it. So, I was like, ‘Take it easy’, and he started doing some [stuff].”
The Yankees broadcast showed Chisholm telling his teammates and coaches in the New York dugout about Pérez's head fingerpointing. That's likely why Boone reacted the way he did in front of the press.
But there were no more words exchanged or incidents during the game.
The Braves held a five-run lead Saturday night, but the Atlanta bullpen allowed 12 runs in five frames. The Yankees won thanks to a Trent Grisham grand slam in the ninth inning.