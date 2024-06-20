Braves Veteran OF Called Out With the 'Most to Prove'
The Atlanta Braves have found a winning formula again. But that doesn't mean everything is firing on all cylinders.
Since the season-ending knee injury for right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall has struggled with a .132/.195/.237 slash line over 82 plate appearances. In the last 21 games, Duvall has also had just four extra-base hits.
Over the past 41 contests, Duvall has recorded one multi-hit performance.
That's obviously not enough production for the Braves to replace last year's MVP winner. So, on June 20, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter argued Duvall faces pressure to prove he can be better before the Braves decide who to add at the MLB trade deadline.
"Since Ronald Acuna Jr. was lost to a torn ACL on May 26, veteran Adam Duvall has been the primary right fielder for the Braves, and his production has been sorely lacking," wrote Reuter.
"The 35-year-old had a 119 OPS+ with 21 home runs in 353 plate appearances with the Boston Red Sox just last season, which earned him a one-year, $3 million deal and his third go-around in Atlanta.
"He has shown capable of getting red-hot at the plate throughout his career, and his next hot streak could be right around the corner."
Duvall has always been a streaky hitter. But that could work to the Braves advantage if he gets hot later this summer.
In 2021, Duvall posted a .495 slugging percentage with 15 home runs over 54 games after the team acquired him in late July. He then hit 2 more homers and added 6 RBI in six playoff games that October.
Ramón Laureano and Forrest Wall have fared well over the past week. If Duvall continues to struggle, they could each play more often, moving Duvall back into a reserve role.
But the Braves are also likely to continue giving Duvall plenty of at-bats, at least until Michael Harris II returns, to see if he can find a groove. With plenty to prove, Duvall could still make a significant impact this summer.