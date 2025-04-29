Braves Make 'Expected' Move as Team Goes For Fourth Straight Series Win
Right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver is officially back on the Atlanta Braves roster.
The team announced recalling Smith-Shawver on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the night matchup versus the Colorado Rockies. In a corresponding move, the Braves designated right-hander Ian Anderson for assignment.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman called the decision "the expected move" on X (formerly Twitter). Smith-Shawver is scheduled to start Tuesday's game versus the Rockies.
The Braves can clinch their fourth consecutive series win with a victory. The team also enters Tuesday having won eight of its last 10 games.
Smith-Shawver is returning to the Braves after about two and a half weeks at Triple-A Gwinnett. He last started for the Braves on April 12. Smith-Shawver didn't earn a decision, but he only gave up two runs and the Braves won the game.
The right-hander hasn't pitched particularly well at Triple-A since his demotion. Smith-Shawver has posted a 4.82 ERA at Triple-A this season.
But it's probably safe to say Braves fans are still looking forward to his MLB return. Smith-Shawver is Atlanta's top pitching prospect, and he navigated through his last start to allow the Braves to come back and win.
In three MLB starts this season, Smith-Shawver is 0-2 with a 4.61 ERA. He also has a 1.976 WHIP in large part because of eight walks in 13.2 innings. Smith-Shawver has 17 strikeouts as well.
The Braves claimed Anderson off waivers from Los Angeles on Sunday. As Bowman tweeted, though, the team likely didn't intend Anderson to stay with the MLB club long.
Atlanta traded Anderson to the Angels after he didn't make the MLB roster following Spring Training. Anderson pitched for the Braves from 2020-22 before arm injuries sidelined him for most of 2023 and 2024.
The Braves traded Anderson in March likely because he was out of minor league options, and the team didn't expect him to clear waivers. With the designation for assignment Tuesday, though, the Braves appear to be counting on Anderson going unclaimed this time. If he does, Atlanta can assign Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Anderson didn't pitch Monday in his return to the Braves. He registered an 11.57 ERA and 2.571 WHIP with the Angels before Los Angeles designated him for assignment.
Anderson is 22-14 with a 4.22 ERA, 1.370 WHIP and 270 strikeouts in 281.2 innings over 59 MLB appearances in his career. Before 2025, he had always started in the majors, but with the Angels, Anderson made seven relief appearances.