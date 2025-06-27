Braves Profar Putting Up Solid Numbers in Triple-A as Suspension Nears End
Jurickson Profar continues to have a promising performance through nine games with the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A team. He's batting .314 with a .909 OPS with two home runs and six RBIs.
Both of his home runs came in the same game on June 20 in Charlotte against the Knights. It's a sight for sore eyes. The Braves offsense has notably been battling to produce this season, and outfield bats apart from Ronald Acuña Jr. have been a glarring part of the problem.
Manager Brian Snitker is hoping to find a bat for the top of the lineup, and if these numbers indicate anything, then Profar could be the guy.
However, the numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt. The fact that he's playing well overall in Triple-A is great, but we'll have to wait and see how it translates to big league pitching. If his numbers are remotely anywhere near that, the Braves have a reinforcement on offense. They'll also feel better about the remainder of the three-year contract that they're still on the hook for.
Since there is a gap between Triple-A and MLB regarding the quality of pitching, it's possible this doesn't translate. Then, the Braves have Profar adding to the debacle. It would also be good if Profar could get those numbers up a bit more. He's 2-for-18 since that two-homer game. A downward trend after a strong start wouldn't be ideal.
The Braves big free-agent signing is nearing the end of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs (commonly known by the acronym PEDs). He played the first four games of the season before his suspension and hasn't played in Atlanta yet since the first seven games were on the road.
He is eligible to return on July 2, barring any games that are postponed for any reason before then. He had originally been scheduled to return on June 29, but a couple of games were rescheduled to later in the season due to weather. He'll see action for the first time during the home series against the Los Angeles Angels.