Braves Should Trade For Former Cy Young Award Winner From Marlins
The Atlanta Braves starting rotation could always use another option. The options of help being on the way via health has faltered a bit, and it’s time to start considering more external options. A possible option is currently in the National League East taking the mound down in South Florida.
Sandy Alcántara’s disastrous start to the season (8.42 ERA in seven starts) doesn’t make him sound like an appealing candidate. However, the current situation brings opportunity.
His value on the trade market is in free fall, meaning the Braves could acquire him on the cheap. Alcántara’s contract could bring down the cost even more. He’ll make $17.3 million this season and next season. He has a $21 million player option for 2027.
The Braves could also leverage extra compensation to encourage the Marlins to retain a chunk of that salary. That would allow them to acquire a starting pitcher while also allowing them to navigate the luxury tax, a major point of conversation and contention during the offseason.
Now that some avenues to completing this trade have been discussed, let’s look at why even making the trade makes sense. Alcántara is going through the pains that can follow after a return from Tommy John surgery. In theory, he’ll start to rediscover his grove in time. The Braves could send him down to Triple-A Gwinnett for a bit as he works out the remaining hiccups.
A pitch that primarily needs work is his sinker. According to Baseball Savant, that pitch currently has a putaway rate of 9.1% compared to 18.3% before going under the knife. His changeup hasn’t been as dominant as during his 2022 Cy Young-winning season, but it’s still effective with a whiff rate of 38.7%.
The Braves could also encourage Alcantara to use more of his curveball. That pitch has a putaway rate of 27.8% and a whiff rate of 42.9%, making it more effective than in the past.
These are the types of adjustments that helped Chris Sale figure things out in Atlanta. Along with simply staying healthy, Sale’s primary pitch changed from his four-seamer to his slider. It was only a small change in how much the two pitches were used, but it worked.
If these adjustments can be made to an All-Star in his mid-30s after years of injuries and injuries, adjustments can be made to reinvent the 29-year-old Marlins ace.
Adding quality depth would also mean they have more relief options in the bullpen once he’s added to the rotation and Spencer Strider comes back. He’s also available in case another injury happens.
The right trade could make this gamble worth it. It’s been a solid dice roll, as the example has already been shown, in recent years. It can be one again.