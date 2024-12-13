Grading Atlanta Braves Winter Meetings Moves
A keystone event of the MLB offseason, the Winter Meetings, has come to its conclusion. The Atlanta Braves went in looking to address some needs at certain positions. With the Winter Meetings in the review mirror, it’s time to grade how the Braves did in that time.
We’ll look at the moves they made and give it a final letter grade at the end.
The Moves
The Braves acquired two players in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. They took Miami Marlins right-hander Anderson Pilar and then took Cleveland Guardians infielder Christian Cairo.
At best, Pilar could be an answer in the bullpen. But that is a need they have to address, so I’ll give the Braves that credit. Going crazy and spending top dollar on bullpen arms isn’t the smartest option anyway.
Cairo is seen as a potential bench option for the Braves. The depth will be nice, and since getting a shortstop isn’t necessarily seen as a priority anymore, this is fine too.
Outside of that, there wasn’t much happening. We spent more time scratching off options from the list than actually seeing who was bound for Atlanta. This was very much the case from a starting pitching perspective.
Max Fried signed with the Yankees, and it’s not looking positive that Charlie Morton will return.
Solid alternatives went off the board during that time too. The Boston Red Sox acquired Garret Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Alex Cobb signed with the Detroit Tigers. Nathan Eovaldi went back to the Texas Rangers. Only Eovaldi was an actual target, but it’s the idea that names are starting to find landing spots, and the Braves aren’t one of them.
The outfield bat was not addressed either. One of the top options in free agency, Tyler O’Neil, signed with the Baltimore Orioles. I get the Braves are being strategic with their moves, even if they aren’t letting the luxury tax be a factor, but at $16.5 million a season, that’s something the Braves could have made happen.
Final Thoughts
It wouldn’t have taken that much to get an A. It just takes one move that would be a serious addition to the Major League roster. Had they signed even a middle-of-the-rotation starter to a one-year contract, then that would’ve earned them at least a B grade. It’s the Winter Meetings. One rock-solid move is all it takes for a good grade.
While this technically wasn’t during the Winter Meetings, seeing the Mets sign the top free agent on the market and then having no follow-up is not great.
Even if these are guys who weren’t necessarily on the Braves' radar, like Soto, O’Neil and Cobb, there are teams, regardless of which league they are in, already making the moves to get better.
There is a risk of falling behind.
However, they definitely still avoided a failing grade. They addressed the bullpen, and having extra infield depth after last season is the right call.
It was a mediocre week, so it earned them a mediocre grade.
Grade: C-