Atlanta Braves Select Two Players in Rule 5 Draft
The Atlanta Braves announced that they made two selections in the Rule 5 Draft. In the first round, they took Miami Marlins right-hander Anderson Pilar and then took Cleveland Guardians infielder Christian Cairo.
The 26-year-old Pilar split the 2024 season across three levels of the Marlins minor-league system: High-A Beloit, Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. In 37 combined appearances, he had a 2.64 ERA with a 1.101 WHIP across all levels. He also had 71 strikeouts to 13 walks.
The 23-year-old Cairo, split the 2024 season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, slashing .241/.354/.326 across a combined 341 at-bats. In 108 minor league games last year, he scored 48 runs, batted in 39 runs, stole 26 bases and drew 59 walks.
Cairo was a fourth-round pick by the Guardians in 2019.
Per the rules of the Rule 5 Draft, both players were added to the Braves 40-man roster and will get to compete for jobs during spring. According to The Atheltic’s David O’Brien, Cairo will compete for a bench job.
The Braves continue to stockpile relievers and infielder options to try out for 2025.
With Joe Jimenez out for likely all of 2025 and AJ Minter potentially walking, Pilar will provide the Braves an option to help fill the gaps in the bullpen. They also recently signed Connor Gillispie to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. Non-tendered pitchers Ray Kerr and Royber Salinas were also brought back on minor-league deals.
Cairo primarily played middle infield once he reached Triple-A. He will compete with shortstop Nick Allen, who the Braves acquired earlier in the offseason, to get that infield depth spot on the roster. The Braves also recently signed shortstop José Devers, the cousin of Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers, to a minor league deal.