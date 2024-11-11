Signing Max Scherzer Might Not Be Wise for Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves were viewed as a top destination for Max Scherzer. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listed the Braves as the No. 9 destination for Scherzer in 2025.
Now, in a league of 30 teams, that’s not so highly ranked. It’s a top one-third of options. But that could be the point that Miller is trying to make.
The top justification in the story for signing him is that Scherzer would ensure the rotation has experience while Spencer Strider is out. He is not expected to be ready for opening day.
However, besides that point, Miller doesn’t make this seem like an appealing addition.
“Two weeks ago, there seemed to be no chance Atlanta would spend $15 million on yet another injury concern,” Miller led off with.
Given the Braves injury problems last season, it’s a valid point. Scherzer made nine starts last season. He was fine when available - he had a 3.95 ERA- but the Braves would be shelling out money and hoping they could get more than that out of Mad Max.
Plus, they would be choosing the dice roll over the older veteran they have had in their rotation for nearly half a decade now.
“If Atlanta wants a pitcher in the twilight of his career, it would likely just re-sign the one it already had for a while (Charlie Morton).”
That being said, Morton would need to be available - as in not retired. He’s favoring a return, but nothing is set in stone yet. If does return, Morton would certainly be the safer - and healthier - choice.
Morton wasn’t as effective last season as in years past, but being unavailable was never the issue. He made 30 starts for the Braves last season - which was the most of anybody on the team. It’s a bit of a reflection of the health of the team, but 30 starts is essentially a full season of work. That can’t be discredited.
But that’s also a point against signing Scherzer.
Outside of the COVID-shortened season, Morton has made at least 30 starts every season since 2018. Scherzer has made 30 starts just once in the last five seasons.
If Morton retires in the end, or signs elsewhere, then the Scherzer gamble would be more worth their while. Otherwise, requires further consideration.