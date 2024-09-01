Atlanta Braves Start Month with Flurry of Roster Moves
The Atlanta Braves wasted no time starting off September with a series of roster moves. The team announced they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher John Brebbia and recalled outfielder Eli White.
In a corresponding move, they have designated Zach Logue for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Brebbia was signed to a minor-league deal on Saturday. He had been released by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Brebbia has a 6.29 ERA in 54 appearances this season. So, the Braves are picking up a guy who wasn’t cutting it for arguably the worst team in the game’s history. But maybe the Braves can work their magic - just because.
Meanwhile, the Braves have already seen a decent sample of White this season. In 15 games, White has hit .261 with a .783 OPS, a 110 OPS+, one home run and four RBIs. Moneyball enthusiasts might cringe at the zero walks, but the numbers favor him as a player with a positive upside. With the expanded rosters for the month, they can have the extra outfield option, something they haven’t had.
Logue has not pitched for the Braves this season. He has had solid numbers in Triple-A with a 2.68 ERA in 90 2/3 innings.
Braves Sign Another Familiar Name
One of the Braves' roster moves involved bringing back an arm they traded away just over a month ago. Left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek has reportedly been signed to a minor-league deal and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Matzek was dealt in the trade that brought Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson back to Atlanta, but he was released by the Giants late-last week without making an appearance. It seems like the Braves are doing what they can to have as many members of the 2021 team on this roster as possible.
He was a key member of the bullpen during their World Series run, pitching the late innings of all four wins in the six-game series.
However, he has not been effective in 2024. In 10 innings pitched, Matzek has a 9.90 ERA and a 5.79 ERA in Triple-A. In his defense, he is coming back from Tommy John Surgery, but he doesn’t look helpful at the moment.
The Braves will try and salvage a split in their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. with Spencer Schwellenbach taking the mound for Atlanta.