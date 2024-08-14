Braves Michael Harris Eager to Get Back In Lineup
Center fielder Michael Harris is just hours way from making his return to the Atlanta Braves. When he rejoined the team ahead of his activation, he expressed his excitement about his return.
Given the time of year, his expression of his excitement was fitting.
“It kinda feels like the first day of school,” Harris said. “It feels like I haven’t seen them in a while. It’s been a while since I’ve been out there with them, and I'm just excited to get back.”
The media got a good laugh out of it. But he has a good point. He has been out since mid-June and is returning in mid-August. That’s about when summer vacation is.
Harris had a strong rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. In 26 plate appearances across six games, Harris batted .435 with a 1.065 OPS, with a home run and two RBIs.
That home run was something he was especially happy to hit.
“That felt really good, because I told myself I wanted to do that before I got up [to the Braves], Harris said. “Somehow I did it.”
The journey back has required a lot of patience. It can be tough when you have a long-term injury like Harris did. He started on the 10-Day Injured list and eventually ended up on the 60-Day. But he said he learned a lot during the process.
“It’s pretty much listening to your body and knowing what’s good for you in the long haul. Not trying to rush back and redo it and not be available for the end of the season where it all really matters.”
Having a supportive staff also helps.
“It’s been incredible. Those guys have been in baseball a long time. They’ve seen everything that can happen to a body, so they know the process and they also listen to how we respond and how our body reponds. As long as everyone is truthful with each other, it gonna be a good process.”
Harris will be activated and join the Braves as they eye a series win over the San Francisco Giants after having taken the first two of a four-game set.