Braves Place Third in NL East on Post-Winter Meetings MLB Power Rankings
Regardless of what happened in MLB free agency this week, the Atlanta Braves are still one of the best 10 teams in baseball. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter agreed, as he ranked the Braves at No. 9 on his post-MLB winter meetings power rankings Thursday.
But that's not what jumped out to me the most on the power rankings.
What did? The Braves were third in the NL East, as both the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets were ranked in Reuter's top five.
Furthermore, could a gap be growing between the Braves and the top of the NL East? Reuter seemed to suggest that's a possibility.
The Bleacher Report writer ranked the Mets at No. 2 and the Phillies at No. 4.
Here's his explanation as to why he placed the Braves at No. 9:
"With Max Fried and Charlie Morton gone in free agency and Spencer Strider not expected to be ready for Opening Day, the Braves need to add at least one starting pitcher to the mix," Reuter wrote. "They could also use a stopgap outfielder to handle right field until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns after non-tendering Ramón Laureano, and the Mets landing Juan Soto should be all the encouragement they need to not simply sit on their hands."
Sitting on their hands appears to be what the Braves are doing. They haven't added any new pieces to the projected MLB roster while other teams, including the Mets and Phillies, have been busy with huge additions.
Now, in reality, the Braves aren't just sitting on their hands. They appear to be acting prudently with how they are approaching the offseason.
It's now clear they are unlikely to make a big splash. That will anger some fans. But championships aren't won in December and January. The Braves aren't wrong to be patient.
But as it stands right now, they do deserve their No. 3 ranking in the division.